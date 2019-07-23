Americana-Soul Songwriter Piper Hays To Perform Live at the Iconic Whisky A Go Go Nightclub in Los Angeles July 28th

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (LOS ANGELES, CA) 7/23/19 – Twenty-two year old singer-songwriter Piper Hays, with her sultry and charismatic vocal pipes, will grace the infamous Sunset Strip nightclub Whisky A Go Go on July 28th at 8:45 pm as a supporting act for Janet Gardner of Vixen. This is the Los Angeles native’s debut appearance in support of her recent debut album, Vagabonde.

Piper will introduce her intimate collection of songs that express vulnerability and authenticity. The album travels through feelings of love, betrayal, promiscuity, comfort and compassion. With a sly prowess, she intertwines soul, jazz, rock n’ roll, and blues within her songs. The album features the lead singles: “For You” and “I’d Love To Change The World” which have amassed over 2 million Facebook views in less than a month of release.

Watch “I’d Love to Change the World”: www.youtube.com/watch?v=-EYKxS48BeQ

The album was produced by Grammy Award-winning producer/engineer Matt Ross-Spang (Jason Isbell, Margo Price) in Memphis, TN, at the historic Sam Phillips Recording Studio with acclaimed session musicians including Will Sexton, guitar (Waylon Jennings), Dave Smith, bass (Norah Jones, Bob Dylan), Al Gamble, Hammond B-3 (St. Paul and the Broken Bones), Rick Steff, keyboards (Cat Power, George Thorogood), and Steve Potts, drums (Greg Allman Band, Neil Young).

This fearless Americana soulstress has no hesitations to push musical boundaries. Hays continuously searches for swampy and gritty sounds that were born in places like Memphis and New Orleans to conceive her own organic artistic style.

With a combination of her grit, haunting vocals, and natural storytelling that offers something unique about Piper, her live performances command the attention from her audience.

Event Details:

Date: July 28, 2019

Time: 8:45 PM

Venue: Whisky A Go Go

Location: 8901 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

About Piper Hays:

Music has guided Piper across every stepping stone of her life. After leaving college in the winter of 2016, music brought Piper all over Europe, expanding her mind and repertoire, allowing her to make amazing connections with folks all over the world and eventually guiding her to Sam Phillips Recording studio. Piper has always been able to find beauty in every day things along her unique path of life which has helped her write moving and grooving songs.



