Keep Up With Change: Explore How AI Is Impacting Financial Services
Explore How Artificial Intelligence is Impacting Financial Services From Industry Leaders at Ai4 Finance Conference August 21st & 22nd.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ai4 Finance Conference is an application-only gathering of business leaders and data practitioners within the finance industry.
The conference, taking place in an intimate setting over the course of two days, includes two tracks: a technical “Data Track” geared towards the data scientist or engineer and a non-technical “Business Track” geared towards upper level management.
Conference themes include how AI is solving problems related to loan & insurance underwriting, chatbots, alternative data, algorithmic trading, robo-advisors, fraud detection, credit scoring, and compliance.
Last year, the Ai4 Finance conference was a sold out show with 350+ senior finance execs & data practitioners in attendance from 9/10 of the largest US Banks including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and Morgan Stanley amongst others.
Attending the conference is by application-only. Senior leaders and data practitioners at financial institutions can find the Ai4 Finance application here to be considered.
Confirmed speakers at the conference include:
Gordon Liu, EVP - US Head of Global Risk Analytics, HSBC
Arvind Rajan, Managing Director - Head of Global & Macro, PGIM Fixed Income
Ziad Iskandar, Head of Digital Solutions, BNP Paribas
Tilky Xu, VP - Quant Research / Data Scientist, JPMorgan
Ruching Gupta, VP - Credit Risk, HSBC
James Bell, Head of AI & Machine Learning, Dow Jones
Wendy Callaghan, Chief Innovation Legal Officer, AIG
Che Guan, Principal Data Scientist, Raymond James
Yan-Zhu Wu, Senior Data Scientist, Credit Suisse
Michael Beal, CEO, Data Capital Management
Ravi Bhatia, Head of Global Credit Risk Oversight, PayPal
Matthias Feiler, Head of Asset Allocation, LGT Capital Partners
Srisatish Ambati, CEO & Co-Founder, H2O.ai
Jun Kim, Director - Finance Decision Science, American Express
Richard Mathieson, Managing Director, BlackRock
David Robinson, Chief Data Scientist, DataCamp
Thibaut Ajdler, Senior Quantitative Analyst, LGT Capital Partners
Scott Clark, CEO & Co-Founder, SigOpt
& many more
Ai4 Finance is part of the larger conference series which organizes application-only & industry-specific conferences centered around AI applications. Ai4 also organizes 3 other conferences: Ai4 Healthcare, Ai4 Cybersecurity, and Ai4 Retail.
