Keep Up With Change: Explore How AI Is Impacting Financial Services

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ai4 Finance Conference is an application-only gathering of business leaders and data practitioners within the finance industry.The conference, taking place in an intimate setting over the course of two days, includes two tracks: a technical “Data Track” geared towards the data scientist or engineer and a non-technical “Business Track” geared towards upper level management.Conference themes include how AI is solving problems related to loan & insurance underwriting, chatbots, alternative data, algorithmic trading, robo-advisors, fraud detection, credit scoring, and compliance.Last year, the Ai4 Finance conference was a sold out show with 350+ senior finance execs & data practitioners in attendance from 9/10 of the largest US Banks including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and Morgan Stanley amongst others.Attending the conference is by application-only. Senior leaders and data practitioners at financial institutions can find the Ai4 Finance application here to be considered.Confirmed speakers at the conference include:Gordon Liu, EVP - US Head of Global Risk Analytics, HSBCArvind Rajan, Managing Director - Head of Global & Macro, PGIM Fixed IncomeZiad Iskandar, Head of Digital Solutions, BNP ParibasTilky Xu, VP - Quant Research / Data Scientist, JPMorganRuching Gupta, VP - Credit Risk, HSBCJames Bell, Head of AI & Machine Learning, Dow JonesWendy Callaghan, Chief Innovation Legal Officer, AIGChe Guan, Principal Data Scientist, Raymond JamesYan-Zhu Wu, Senior Data Scientist, Credit SuisseMichael Beal, CEO, Data Capital ManagementRavi Bhatia, Head of Global Credit Risk Oversight, PayPalMatthias Feiler, Head of Asset Allocation, LGT Capital PartnersSrisatish Ambati, CEO & Co-Founder, H2O.aiJun Kim, Director - Finance Decision Science, American ExpressRichard Mathieson, Managing Director, BlackRockDavid Robinson, Chief Data Scientist, DataCampThibaut Ajdler, Senior Quantitative Analyst, LGT Capital PartnersScott Clark, CEO & Co-Founder, SigOpt& many moreAi4 Finance is part of the larger conference series which organizes application-only & industry-specific conferences centered around AI applications. Ai4 also organizes 3 other conferences: Ai4 Healthcare, Ai4 Cybersecurity, and Ai4 Retail.



