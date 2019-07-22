MISS OLIVE FINDS HER FUREVER HOME AWARDED THE DOG WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA MAXWELL MEDALLION

Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Home

Miss Olive’s Adventures Are Just Beginning – First Book in a Trilogy is Available on Amazon

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- MediaVista Public Relations NEWS RELEASEMISS OLIVE FINDS HER FUREVER HOMEAWARDED THE DOG WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA MAXWELL MEDALLION FOR 2018 CHILDREN’S BOOK OF THE YEARMiss Olive’s Adventures Are Just Beginning – First Book in a Trilogy is Available on AmazonFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Home, a children’s book about a rescue dog finding a loving home, was recently awarded the prestigious Dog Writers Association of America Maxwell Medallion for 2018 Children’s Book of the Year. Written by Susan Marie and Miss Olive herself, and Illustrated by Rebekah Phillips, the book is the first in a trilogy about Miss Olive’s adventures.Recommended for ages four through nine, Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Home teaches children an important lesson about life and what it means to be accepted for who you are. Through the Miss Olive book series, children learn that bringing a pet into a loving home can be an incredibly rewarding experience.The Dog Writers Association of America (DWAA) was created in 1935 at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. The best known feature of the DWAA is its annual writing contest, which encourages excellence in writing about dogs in all aspects of communication. Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Home won the DWAA Maxwell Medallion for 2018 Children’s Book of the Year. The award recognizes and encourages writers who exhibit talent, resourcefulness, dedication and integrity in their writing about dogs and dog-related topics.“As children see Miss Olive’s difficult path to finding her family, they come to realize how much it means for a dog or cat to find a home,” says author Susan Marie. “Having a pet is not just about feeding and walking them daily. It’s about the pet becoming a part of their family. They learn that pets need kindness and love just like people do.”Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Home follows the little Italian Greyhound with three legs who is alone in an animal shelter. She dreams of being adopted by a loving family. On her journey to find her forever home, Miss Olive feels love and kindness from her foster mom and finds friendship with other animals who are waiting for adoption. One by one, all of the other dogs are adopted into happy families and Miss Olive begins to wonder if it will ever happen for her. She ultimately learns that dreams do come true.About Susan MarieFor over fifteen years, Susan Marie has been spreading the word about puppy love through her nationally syndicated weekly radio show, The Doggy Diva Show. On her show, Susan interviews pet care experts, dog trainers, authors and representatives from animal rescue organizations. Past guests include Bob Barker, Dean Koontz, Julia Cameron, Alison Eastwood, and America's Veterinarian, Dr. Marty Becker. The Doggy Diva Show can be heard on Pet Life Radio, iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Speak Up Talk Radio.Aside from radio, since August 2007, the Doggy Diva (Susan’s nom de plume) has contributed a regular column to Suncoast Pet Magazine with her lighthearted look at all things diva-licious in her bimonthly editorial feature, Diva Delights. The column originally came from the perspective of Sophia, a previous rescue dog of Susan’s, and is now penned by Miss Olive. Along Florida’s Suncoast, the name Miss Olive is synonymous with the bringing together of homeless pets to loving families everywhere.Susan is a member of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators as well as the Dog Writer’s Association of America and the Florida Writers Association. A devoted champion of animals, Susan donates a portion of the proceeds from the Miss Olive book to various animal rescue services. She’s passionate about passing along the love of animals to future generations.About Miss Olive:Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Home is the first book in a trilogy about the adventures of Miss Olive, an Italian Greyhound rescue. The real Miss Olive was adopted in 2015 by author Susan Marie from Italian Greyhound Rescue Florida. Miss Olive was a victim of neglect and health issues, having lost her teeth due to lack of medical attention and one of her legs to cancer. The neglect and illness that she experienced has never affected her loving, gentle spirit; she is always ready for a snuggle.Miss Olive joins Susan Marie at the microphone each week as the co-host of radio show The Doggy Diva Show, Pet Life Radio. In addition to her co-hosting duties, Miss Olive is now the author of Diva Delights, her editorial column in Suncoast Pet magazine, which runs every other month.Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Home is available on Amazon and BarnesandNoble.com.Learn more about Susan, Miss Olive and Miss Olive’s book trilogy by visiting www. TheDoggyDiva .com.# # #CONTACT: MediaVista Public RelationsCara Downscara@mediavistapr.com(323) 316-5228Elliott Changelliott@mediavistapr.com(323) 938-5879



