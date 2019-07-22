Mente Group Audit Leads to IS-BAO Certification for INAEC Aviation Corporation

INAEC team with IS-BAO auditor. See full caption at the end of the press release.

First for an Air Operator in the Philippines

We were very pleased with the thoroughness and professionalism of Mente Group during this process.” — INAEC President Benjamin R. Lopez

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, July 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philippines-based INAEC Aviation Corporation (INAEC) earned the International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations (IS-BAO) Stage 1 Certification following a comprehensive audit performed by Mente Group, an accredited international IS-BAO auditor. This marks the first time a holder of an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has been accorded such distinction.The International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations, developed by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and its member associations, is a recommended code of best practices designed to help international flight departments achieve high levels of safety and professionalism in their operations. The Stage 1 Certification is achieved when the operator's Safety Management System has been documented, approved and resourced, and implemented at the time of the audit."INAEC will continue to work for Stage 2 and Stage 3 certification as we continue our journey to achieving an effective safety management system and sustainable culture of safety," said INAEC President Benjamin R. Lopez. "We were very pleased with the thoroughness and professionalism of Mente Group during this process.""INAEC's flight and maintenance operations were well deserving of this international distinction," said Donald L. Hammer, IS-BAO accredited auditor and Vice President, Technical Services for Mente Group. "Working with INAEC's dedicated team was a pleasure and reinforced the company's long-term commitment to safety."INAEC operates a fleet of fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft. It is also involved in aircraft chartering and management, fixed base operations, maintenance and aviation training.Mente's Group's Hammer is an IS-BAO certified auditor with a thorough knowledge of U.S. FARs, EU Ops, OTAR's, and EASA regulations. He provides worldwide IS-BAO audit services, but also "best industry practices" types of safety reviews and audits of management companies and flight departments and has been called on to serve as an expert witness in aviation related cases.About INAEC Aviation CorporationEstablished in 1932 by Don Eugenio H. Lopez, Sr., Iloilo-Negros Air Express Company (or INAEC) was the first Filipino-owned private airline in the Philippines. Today, INAEC is the most trusted name in the air transport and air charter industry, working with the biggest offshore oil and gas producers, medical service providers, high value cargo movers, news and events broadcasters, local and foreign companies, and even high net worth individuals. For more info, see www.inaec.com.ph About Mente GroupThe company's professionals have performed 150 flight operation audits, handled more than $10.5 billion in aircraft transactions, compiled more than 60 years of aviation experience, and executed more than 500 business jet deliveries. Mente has developed proprietary algorithms and advanced modeling capabilities involving millions of complex data points along with the aviation management expertise to provide superior customer solutions.The company offers completion management services to include interior outfitting oversight and new business aircraft delivery. Mente serves large corporations, growth companies and private individuals worldwide. For more info see www.mentegroup.com Mente Group partners with many of the world's largest corporations, prominent entrepreneurs, growth companies, and private individuals, including Andor Capital, Bank of Texas, BNSF Railway, Capital One, Delhaize Group, Entergy, Food Lion, JPMorgan Chase, LG, MassMutual Financial Group, Medical Properties Trust, MetLife, Northpark Management, Inc., Quexco, Inc., Raytheon, Sprint, Stanley Black & Decker, Summit Alliance, and Williams-Sonoma.Mente Group is a member of Air Charter Safety Foundation, International Business Aviation Council (IS-BAO), International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), and the National Aircraft Finance Association (NAFA). It is an IADA-accredited aircraft dealer.Photo Caption: INAEC team with IS-BAO auditor (L-R): avionics technician Mark Jayson Hojilla, aircraft mechanic Carlo Conti, mechanic supervisor-fixed wing aircraft Deecap Pocopio, mechanic supervisor-rotary wing aircraft Jerome Mendoza, IS-BAO auditor Donald Hammer, aircraft mechanic Reymark Villafuerte, aircraft mechanic Ghandie Martinez, and Head of Corporate Services Glenn Perez.



