Smart City Technology Integration findings released by Mind Commerce

Smart City Technology Convergence

Sees combination of AI, IoT Systems, Connected Devices, 5G, Edge Computing, and Analytics as Key to Growth in Smart Cities Solutions

Smart City Development is Emerging as a Focal Point for Growth Drivers in Several Key ICT Areas” — Mind Commerce

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many technologies are involved in smart city deployment and operations. Mind Commerce sees smart cities as a focal point for growth drivers in several key ICT areas including: M2M/IoT, connected devices, broadband wireless, cloud computing, big data and analytics. Smart city developments are causing solution providers to take a much more integrated approach as the design and implement infrastructure and service capabilities.

Mind Commerce research indicates AI, IoT, and 5G (AIoT5G) will be the most influential technologies for smart cities. Integrated solutions involved in supporting the asset tracking market with in support of connected cars, trucks, vans, trains, and other terrestrial-based vehicles. In order to obtain transportation related data, and to place into appropriate context, asset tracking solutions are needed that monitor vehicle location, usage information, and proximity to smart city points of interest.

Urban centers produce enormous amounts of data through the introduction of Internet of Things (IoT) driven automation. With IoT supported Smart Transportation Systems, Connected Vehicle originated data will be amplified in importance, especially when converted into useful information via Big Data Analytics supported by AI. The smart cities market relies upon many technologies, but at the core will be AI providing learning and decision making for IoT networks, and IoT systems providing connectivity and communications for AI algorithms.

Smart City Technology Convergence: AI, Broadband Wireless (LTE and 5G), Data Analytics, Device Management, and IIoT Applications, Services, and Solutions for Smart Cities 2019 – 2024, evaluates the smart cities market including leading vendors and strategies (such as a single vendor centric approach), infrastructure, solutions, applications and services. It analyzes market factors driving solution adoption, technology readiness and fitness for use, and other considerations.

In terms of the impact of AI technologies, the research evaluates integration within various networking products and solutions including embedded equipment, components, and software platforms (network automation, optimization, and transformation). It also evaluates the role of SDN, Edge Computing, NFV, and Augmented Intelligence in the formation and support of AI driven networking ecosystems. In addition, the impact of 5G networks, IoT technology and systems, and network analytics functions is also evaluated.

This includes key AI technologies, products, and solutions from most important solution providers, identifying key companies in each segment of the competitive landscape. It also provides a comprehensive quantitative assessment of the AI driven networking market based on major market segments and sub-segments, AI technology type, deployment type, network type, industry vertical and region from 2019 through 2024.

About Mind Commerce

Mind Commerce is an information services company that provides research and strategic analysis focused on the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry. Our ICT reports provide key trends, projections, and in-depth analysis for infrastructure, platforms, devices, applications, services, emerging business models and opportunities.

We focus on key emerging and disintermediating technology areas for service providers, technology providers, developers (communications, applications, content, and commerce), systems integrators and consultants, government organizations and NGOs, and the financial community. Visit us at https://mindcommerce.com/

