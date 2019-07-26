Integrated Workplace Management System Market findings revealed by Mind Commerce

IWMS Market Report

Sees Cloud-based Solutions involving AI, IoT and Integrated AIoT Capabilities Driving Future Deployments within Smart Buildings and Workplaces

AIoT embedded IWMS Solution Market will reach $2.8B globally by 2024” — Mind Commerce

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Important to smart buildings, and related to the smart workplace, Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) help enterprise organizations optimize asset utilization, energy consumption, technology deployment, building and infrastructure efficiency, and overall workplace productivity to gain substantial savings in CAPEX and OPEX.

IWMS solutions are increasingly powered by Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, as well as Artificial Intelligence (AI), 3D visualization, and data analytics. Integration of IoT and AI is accelerating the transformation from software-driven to service-centered automation with the added benefit of generating positive return on assets for enterprise.

Mind Commerce sees the confluence of AI and IoT (AIoT) having a particularly large positive impact on the IWMS solutions market. The AIoT market will make IWMS solutions more effective and efficient as well as ease the transition towards a less human-intensive workforce. The smart workplace in particular will leverage AIoT for both autonomous decision-making as well as collaborative human-machine oriented cognitive computing approaches. This will manifest in an AIoT embedded IWMS solution market that will reach $2.8 billion globally by 2024.

While cloud-based solutions are rapidly gaining ground, on-premise remains a viable option for many enterprise organizations as evidenced by the robust North America market, which is anticipated to surpass $2.4 billion by 2024 (22.9% CAGR). However, software, platform, and infrastructure as a service models are anticipated to drive the Integrated Workplace Management System market as a whole due to greater scalability and flexibility in terms of AI and IoT capability integration.

The most efficient and effective structures within the smart buildings market are those that include an IWMS. An IWMS solution is leveraged to both support a more integrated building control system as well as optimizing the workplace. This includes orchestrating workflow in processes relative to smart buildings market resources and the environment in terms of things like optimal lighting, heating, and ventilation for workers.

Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Marketplace: IWMS Platforms, Software, and Solutions Market Outlook and Forecasts 2019 – 2024, provides a multi-dimensional view of the IWMS market including analysis of software solutions and service providers, evaluation of key technologies, assessment of current market trends, and outlook for future business opportunities.

