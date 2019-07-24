Connected Medical Device Market Analysis and Outlook revealed by Mind Commerce

Medical Device Market

Sees increasingly Interconnected Healthcare Devices in Need of Comprehensive Management Solutions

With increasingly interconnected Medical Devices, there is a Strong Need for Managed Solutions that emphasize Security and Privacy” — Mind Commerce

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Traditionally focused on preventative care, diagnostics, and urgent care, the connected medical device market is increasingly crossing over into the general health and well-being category. This is especially the case with wearable devices used in the sports and fitness category, which may, for example, double as an apparatus for early detection, such as irregular heartbeat. This is important because an arrhythmia can be indicative of more serious problems developing.

Looking at medical device market adoption, Mind Commerce sees a few factors that inhibit usage. One of the foremost is concerns over security/privacy at both the end-user as well as corporate level. This is especially true with connected medical devices, which may be prone to malware and hacking.

In terms of security concerns, unwanted access to medical device software and operating systems could potentially render a device non-functioning and/or under the control of an unauthorized user. In terms of privacy issues, client sensitive data is generated continuously within the connected medical device market as equipment communicates device status, measurements, and patient status via wired and/or wireless connections.

Connected medical devices are increasingly becoming the norm with significant improvements in ICT as a whole, coupled with evolution of microelectronics, display capabilities, and a fast growing medical device market. By definition, a connected medical device is one that can communicate information over a distance and/or be controlled remotely as in a telemedicine scenario.

Connections may be local (via WiFi, Bluetooth, or some proprietary local or personal area wireless) with long distance communication via a gateway device (such as a router) or they may connect directly to a Wide Area Network (WAN) via cellular technologies such as LTE or 5G.

Within the medical device market supply chain, there is a need for efficient device tracking in terms of both care of custody for delivery as well as usage for the traditional product and medical device as a service models respectively. This is true for a variety of reasons, but most notably because some equipment within the medical device market is very expensive and prone to damage if mishandled. In addition, medical devices in acute care situations are needed in the moment, rendering any incidence in which a device is lacking, missing, or damaged a potential cause of great harm to a patient.

Accordingly, there is a growing need within the asset tracking market for solutions to support the medical device market. This is inherently possible as part of the connected medical device market as equipment is by definition capable of communications locally and/or via a WAN to a centralized monitoring center and/or cloud computing systems.

An increasingly interconnected market, coupled with advanced solutions to protect user privacy and device security, are all factors that we see paving the way for over 25% of developed countries to utilize connected device enabled telemedicine as the primary method of healthcare service delivery by 2030.

The report, Medical Device Market Sizing and Analysis by Device Type, Function, Durability, Therapeutic Segment, Risk Classification, Manufacture Method, Delivery/Acquisition, Operational Support Model, Connectivity and Region 2019 – 2024, evaluates the market for both traditional and connected healthcare devices. Analysis includes medical device market sizing with a wide variety of segmentation including medical device type, solution, location/usage area, medical device function, medical device durability, medical device usage by therapeutic segment, medical device risk classification, manufacture method (traditional or 3D printed), method of medical device delivery or acquisition, medical device operational support model, and medical device connectivity method.

About Mind Commerce

Mind Commerce is an information services company that provides research and strategic analysis focused on the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry. Our ICT reports provide key trends, projections, and in-depth analysis for infrastructure, platforms, devices, applications, services, emerging business models and opportunities.

We focus on key emerging and disintermediating technology areas for service providers, technology providers, developers (communications, applications, content, and commerce), systems integrators and consultants, government organizations and NGOs, and the financial community. Visit us at https://mindcommerce.com/

MEDIA: We welcome discussions about our research in support of your news article, blog, or professional industry portal.

Contact us via email at Contact@MindCommerce.com or Call: +1 206 395 9205

About Mind Commerce



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.