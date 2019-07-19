Nations Companies’ Proud Partner, Royal United Mortgage, Announced #1 in Customer Satisfaction by LendingTree.

Congratulations from Nations Companies!

Nations Companies Congratulations Corporate Partner, Royal United Mortgage on being named #1 Home Lender in Customer Satisfaction on the LendingTree network.

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KANSAS, US, July 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Nations Companies , the industry leaders of real estate information services, congratulates their proud partner Royal United Mortgage LLC for being named the #1 Home Lender across the country in Customer Satisfaction for Q2 in 2019. Royal United Mortgage, an employee-owned mortgage lender based in Indianapolis, was awarded by the nation’s leading online loan marketplace, LendingTree® . Based on actual customer reviews, this list features the top lenders across the entire LendingTree network.Having been named a Top 10 lender consistently since 2014, this is the first time that Royal United has achieved the number one spot. “We are honored to receive this type of recognition, and know that none of it would be possible without our outstanding Loan Advisors, those who work within our Operations team and the people who support the organization in an administrative function. It’s a team effort and each person plays an important part in the process,” said Mike Keleher, President and CEO of Royal United Mortgage. “What sets us apart is the investment that we make in understanding the financial goals of our customers, the education that we provide to empower them to control their financial future and the efficiency of the loan process itself. It goes without saying that we are extremely thankful for our customers, who trust us to be their lender of choice.”Lender rankings for this award are based on a weighted average of overall rating and the total volume of customer reviews for mortgage, personal, auto and home equity loans. Lenders were rated on offered rates, fees and closing costs, responsiveness, customer service and overall customer experience. LendingTree provides consumers access to currently more than 500 lenders from across the country. LendingTree’s network of lenders provides a variety of loan products including home loans, personal loans, credit cards, student loans, business loans, home equity loans/lines of credit, auto loans and more.Nations Companies is your destination for all title, appraisal, closing, default, and property management needs through a single location, with one point of contact. Nations Companies takes a consultative approach to businesses by leveraging years of experience and knowledge from working with hundreds of mortgage lenders, credit unions, banks, and servicers across the country, creating solutions best suited for each client. At Nations Companies, compliance and security isn’t just our policy, it’s our commitment. Nations Companies offer their clients SSAE18 certification and XML exchange services. Visit our website at www.nationscompanies.com to join our unique partnership that goes beyond industry standards.



