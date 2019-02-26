Nations Valuation Services Selects Anow

NVS and Anow

Nations Valuation Services Fuels Faster Turn Times and Elevates Customer Experience for Mortgage Lenders by Integrating Anow’s Appraisal Management Software

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS, USA, February 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nations Valuation Services (NVS) , the appraisal services division of the Nations Companies and a nationwide provider of Appraisal & Valuation Services, today announced the integration of NVS' proprietary management system, AppraisalTRAX™ with appraisal software from Anow, an appraisal management software developer that simplifies the way real estate appraisers manage their businesses.According to NVS Executive Vice President of Operations Matthew Scott, more than 16,000 appraisers nationwide will run through Anow, allowing the entire NVS appraisal network to tap into the platform's powerful time-saving and collaboration features."NVS built its business as a leading national AMC by leveraging best-of-breed appraisal technology — an approach that has served us and our partners well," said Scott. "We spent a long time searching for a way to achieve a stronger level of communication with our appraisers across the country. Anow's consolidated platform really impressed us, because it allows appraisers to work with multiple clients through a single portal. That's incredibly valuable."Industry enhancements from the integration of NVS' proprietary management system, AppraisalTRAX™ and Anow’s enterprise software include:• Efficiently managing orders, clients and fees• Fully customized workflows• Automated status updates• End-to-end activity tracking• Unlimited scalability and rapid setup• Rapid responses to mortgage lenders• Closing deadlines met"Anow has been thoughtfully architected to enable firms like NVS to better communicate with appraisers and, in turn, offer vastly superior service to lenders," said Anow Founder and President Marty Haldane. "Appraisers that build their businesses around the mortgage industry's demands and cycles must work hand in glove with lenders' priorities, which typically are speed of job completion, quality of work and borrower satisfaction.""Mortgage lenders are moving quickly to drive down overall turn times so they can lock and fund loans, and the appraiser is a key piece of that," said Scott at NVS. "Appraisers are going to be able to take on and manage more business, and they'll do so in a much less stressed environment. That's why we expect appraisers to love the Anow platform once they experience it. And based on the feedback of those on our panel already using it, it's the organization of their calendars and the ability to communicate in real time from a single place that has really sold them on how great this product is," Scott added.For more information about NVS' proprietary management system, AppraisalTRAX™ and their recent integration with Anow, email NVSsales@nationsvs.com or call 866-967-1544.ABOUT NATIONS VALUATION SERVICES (NVS)Nations Valuation Services (NVS) is a division of Nations Companies, which is a diversified provider of real estate information services including: Appraisals, Title, and Default Services. Established in 1989, Nations Companies is one of the most successful and established national companies offering services to large banks and mortgage lenders in the U.S. With branches nationwide, Nations offers SSAE18 Security and technology such as XML exchange services. For more information, visit http://www.nationsvs.com/ ABOUT ANOW:Anow is an appraisal management software developer that simplifies the way real estate appraisers manage their businesses. Launched in 2011 by multi-generational appraisal professional Marty Haldane, Anow streamlines a wide range of everyday appraisal processes while offering unmatched business insights to help appraisers compete in today's digital environment.Powerful order tracking, job assignment, collaboration, and scheduling tools allow appraisers and administrative staff to save time, assign appraisals more easily and deliver exceptional service to clients and mortgage lenders from any web-enabled device. Advanced reporting enables business owners to manage fee competition and turn times with ease. Anow is headquartered in Red Deer, Alberta. For more information, visit https://anow.com/



