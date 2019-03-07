Nations Companies Named Ellie Mae Experience 2019 Exhibitor

Nations Companies via Encompass has the ability to Modify Loan Amounts and instantaneously receive a modified LE, CPL and Title Commitment.

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KANSAS, US, March 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nations Title Agency, Inc. and Nations Valuation Services, Inc., divisions of the Nations Companies , and a nationwide provider of Title & Appraisal Services, today announced that it is an exhibitor of Ellie Mae® Experience 2019. The annual conference will be held March 10-13, 2019 at Moscone West in San Francisco, California. This year’s conference theme, “Driving Innovation Home” encourages attendees to learn about the latest technologies defining the mortgage industry while offering training, solutions, and networking to improve compliance, loan quality and efficiency.Nations Companies via Encompass® has the ability to Modify Loan Amounts and instantaneously receive a modified LE, CPL and Title Commitment. The National Executives of Nations Companies will be exhibiting these integrations at the Ellie Mae Experience 2019 Conference at Booth #K-25. This feature may offer productivity gains for clients whom interface with Nations via Encompass and saves the typical back and forth via email every time a loan amount changes. Many clients will average 5 to 6 Loan Amount modifications per file within Encompass.“Our relationship with Ellie Mae is very important to us and to our customers,” said Kelly Kern, President of Nations. “We are delighted to be an exhibitor at the Ellie Mae Experience 2019. The event provides a venue for mortgage industry professionals to network, receive training and learn how to get more value from their technology investments.”Ellie Mae Experience 2019 will bring together 3,500 mortgage industry professionals for three days of specialized tracks, breakout sessions, training, networking and keynotes. To learn more about Ellie Mae Experience 2019, visit http://experience.elliemae.com Nations Companies encourages attendees to stop by Booth #K-25 for a chance to win giveaways and learn more about their unique integrations with Encompass.About Nations CompaniesNations Title Agency, Inc. and Nations Valuation Services, Inc. are divisions of Nations Companies, which is a diversified provider of real estate information services including Title, Appraisal, and Default. Established in 1989, Nations is one of the largest national providers of these services to lenders in the US. With branches nationwide, Nations Companies offers SSAE18 Security and XML exchange services: www.nationscompanies.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.