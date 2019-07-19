Valerie Romanoff’s Healing Music Volume 2 Wins Gold and Silver COVR Awards for Meditation Music and World Fusion Music

Valerie Romanoff creates music of many kinds: new age, jazz, rock, blues and her favorite: funky world groove.

Multi-talented musician, composer & producer Valerie Romanoff won multiple awards from COVR, which recognizes the best in Mind, Body, Spirit products and music.

Music has the power to heal, transform, evoke emotion, underscore and enhance our lives. By consciously aligning with elements of music, we can affect deep changes in our world.” — Valerie Romanoff

SEDONA, AZ, USA, July 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A first-time entrant to the Coalition of Visionary Resources (COVR) awards, Valerie Romanoff’s double album Healing Music Volume 2 won two of the top retail-based honors. Valrock Music announced the wins -- GOLD for Best Meditation Music and SILVER for Best World Fusion Album -- just a month after the album was awarded Best World Album at the broadcaster-chosen Zone Music Awards in New Orleans.

“I am just beyond humbled and thrilled about winning two COVR awards from the Coalition of Visionary Resources,” Romanoff shared. “It has been my life’s work to use music along with uplifting tools and spiritual practices to share positive vibrations, peace and love. My full-spectrum catalogue STILL, CHILL, THRILL pairs music with our different states being. STILL: music for meditation and inner peace, CHILL- music to activate prayers and intentions, THRILL: uptempo music for celebrating life."

The COVR awards are the only awards of their kind in the industry. The Coalition of Visionary Resources is a not-for-profit trade organization dedicated to supporting independent retailers, manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, and publishers of visionary books, music, and merchandise, supporting and embracing a spiritual world view characterized by global concern, social conscience, peaceful coexistence, and ecological sustainability. This world view includes the various forms of personal freedoms and human rights, including civil rights, peace, social justice, and equal rights for women. At a more personal level, COVR supports companies that emphasize creativity and personal growth, and generally hold in high regard the concepts of integrity, altruism, self-actualization, optimism, spirituality, authenticity, holism, and direct personal experience.

COVR president Karen Stuth noted, “This year’s awards program also included new opportunities for entries in a number of emerging categories. The entries considered this year well represent the growth and maturing of the mind body spirit industry.” Stuth also observed that distributors and retailers both inside of and outside of this niche industry should take note of the wonderful selection of entries and winners with an eye toward including these books in their own store inventories or catalogues.

Fans say that more than a performance, Romanoff’s music can be a tool for personal exploration on a path to higher wisdom. The artist is hopeful that the awards’ recognition will encourage more people to seek out her original “Healing Music” series to use for meditation and relaxation at home, the workplace or in their yoga studios, and to inquire about the high-vibe, custom musical experiences she produces for private events, concerts, festivals and conferences.

The recent bevvy of awards and nominations for Healing Music Volume 2 are an ideal way to announce the debut of Romanoff’s new band, SpiritJamFest, and her concert series, Groove Into Bliss. Romanoff is an electric guitar player, composer, writer and life-long entertainer who splits her time between New York and Sedona, AZ. She founded the renowned high-end (and high-energy) event band called The Starlight Orchestra. By contrast, her Groove Into Bliss concerts share Romanoff’s more eclectic, new age world fusion music as a focal point to connect with the present moment, varying the vibes to inspire different states of being. Based on the belief that listening to music changes our mood as our energy naturally calibrates to our environment, Romanoff performs musical compositions with positive vibrations.

Romanoff is also an eloquent writer and speaker on music, mindfulness and spirituality. Her latest album, The Best of Healing Music, has just been released and is available from CD Baby and Bandcamp, as listed below.

Retail distribution of Romanoff’s Healing Music series is handled by Clay Pasternak Distribution (Cpidistro@gmail.com) and New Leaf Distributing (https://newleafdist.com/)

Valerie’s live “Groove into Bliss” performances can be booked by emailing: info@valrockmusic.com

About Valerie Romanoff: While most musical artists fit into one genre, Valerie creates music of many kinds: spanning new age, jazz, rock, blues and her most favorite; funky world groove. Through her record company Valrock Music, her celebrated CDs have been geared to date toward the meditation, yoga and spa communities, and carries within it the message of peace and love. Visit http://valerieromanoffmusic.com/

HEALING MUSIC VOLUME 2 by Valerie Romanoff music video with reviews



