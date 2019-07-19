Global Rescue answers mayday by American mountain climber in Nepal

We received a response from him that said, ‘How long do I have to survive?’” — Jeffrey Weinstein, paramedic

LEBANON, NH, USA, July 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Climbing on a remote Himalayan peak in Nepal called Himlung, Dr. John All broke through a thin layer of snow and fell 70 feet through a crevasse.

Global Rescue ( https://www.globalrescue.com/ ) moved into action at 6,000 meters (19,685 feet) after receiving a mayday call conferenced in by friends of American researcher Dr. All.

“I’m trapped here,” All said. He sounded desperate, recording first-person video clips from the depths of where he had fallen. Every minute was important to get help to this climber.

Years later, the reason he is enjoying time in Washington can be credited to his satellite phone, fortitude and New Hampshire-based Global Rescue.

When he took his devastating fall, he thought he would die. He spent hours stuck alone with a broken arm, broken ribs and dislocated shoulders.

From his satellite phone, he posted a plea on Facebook that said, “bad shape, need help.”

“Thankfully I didn’t keep falling that way,” All said pointing to the gaping hole in one of his recordings.

The plea for help went directly to Global Rescue, a crisis response firm that provides medical and security evacuation services.

Using 2-way satellite texting, they had critical care paramedic, Jeffrey Weinstein, coach All on how to survive a freezing night on the mountain.

“We received a response from him that said, ‘How long do I have to survive?’” Weinstein said. “He needed to get shelter and he needed to get warmth if he wanted to survive the night.”

Despite his injuries, the 6-foot-5 inch, 240-pound professor and researcher used an ice ax and somehow climbed out of the chasm. It then took him several more hours to crawl to his tent.

Global Rescue was trying to get a helicopter to the scene, but due to inclement weather and limited daylight hours, a rescue wasn’t possible until the next morning. In Nepal, helicopters do not fly at night, making for a long and terrifying night for everyone.

“I knew how badly I was injured. I couldn’t move my arm and I was in piercing agony,” All said.

Even Global Rescue said that All’s efforts were unprecedented – as he helped save his own life by having friends make a call to relay that he was in harm’s way.

All and his research team originally planned to climb near Mt. Everest, but it was shut down after 16 Nepalese guides died in an avalanche. One of those guides was from All’s team.

With the rising dangers of mountain climbing, it pays to always have your cell and satellite phones with you, charged and ready to use.

It is even more important to have a company like Global Rescue standing ready to assist in any way possible at the time of that mayday call. For All, it meant the difference between life and death.

Travel can be unpredictable. Global Rescue has boots on the ground to deliver unmatched travel protection services around the world.

“Global Rescue has been a pioneer in performing difficult rescue missions in difficult places,” said Dan Richards CEO and founder of Global Rescue. “We are proud to have saved the life of Dr. John All and so many others.”

