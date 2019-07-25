Clark Simson Miller’s New AP Platform

Clark Simson Miller is implementing CSM Quickpay, a new platform that streamlines the Payment and AP process.

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clark Simson Miller, an HOA accounting company, has announced the implementation of their new software, CSM Quickpay.

Clark Simson Miller is a national association management company that primarily focuses on self-managed communities. They provide HOA financial management services and back office administration support to communities looking for personalized assistance.

Among these services is the new CSM Quickpay platform. This feature allows for speedy invoice processing and vendor payments. Board members can utilize CSM Quickpay to both save time, money, and the environment with this paperless alternative.

In the past, invoice processing took weeks. Board members would have to send an invoice to their Community Manager for approval, then the CM would return the approved invoice. After documenting all the information from this invoice, the payment can finally be made. Clark Simson Miller’s new platform shortens this process.

CSM Quickpay accepts both electronic and paper invoices which are scanned for key data extraction. After the appropriate data is acquired, invoices are sorted into the correct workflow and routed for approval. Once the invoices are approved, vendors can be paid almost immediately through direct deposit.

Clark Simson Miller continues to change the way board members manage their association. HOAs throughout the US are saving money with the services provided by CSM. Quickpay is just one of the ways CSM is revolutionizing community association management.

About Clark Simson Miller: Clark Simson Miller is a professional firm that provides remote management, accounting, and financial services for community associations and management partners of all sizes within the United States. Our direct association services help volunteer board members reduce overall management costs while having an alternative to full service management functions provided by local companies. We also partner with small and medium sized local management companies who are interested in having the accounting function within their operation moved to a “white label” environment. This allows them to reduce human resource concerns while ensuring the function of accounting is handled by a firm that understands the challenges of the industry. For more information, visit our website at http://www.clarksimsonmiller.com.



