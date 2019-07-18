Costar Technologies, Inc. Announces Certification with Genetec to Enhance Product Integration & the End User Experience

Costar announces that the company has joined the Genetec™ Technology Partner Program and received Gold level certification.

Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI)

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, July 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Costar Technologies, Inc. Announces Certification with Genetec to Enhance Product Integration & the End User ExperienceCostar & business units CohuHD Costar, Arecont Vision Costar, & Costar Video Systems, are leading providers of digital, high-resolution, and network-based video security systems San Diego, CA (July 17, 2019) – CohuHD Costar, a division of Costar Technologies, Inc., and a leader in video surveillance camera systems for use in mission-critical, sensitive environments, announces that the company has joined the Genetec™ Technology Partner Program and received Gold level certification that will support their current and future camera models with Genetec™ Security Center.The RISE camera device integration includes extensive support of key video imaging features, single and multi-sensor pan/tilt/zoom camera systems, thermal imaging, and upcoming Integration of RISE-embedded video analytics.The interoperability offered by Genetec™ Security Center and Costar products provide the perfect fit for the advanced optics and ruggedized performance demanded in the critical infrastructure applications served.Costar will continue to develop, introduce, and deliver on their respective strengths, to better serve both new and existing markets, while helping shared clients with video surveillance projects built upon the highest level of quality products, support, and service.# # #About Costar TechnologiesCostar Technologies, Inc. (OTC Markets Group: CSTI), headquartered in Coppell, TX, develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes a comprehensive range of security solution products including cameras, high-speed domes, lenses, digital video recorders, and video surveillance software. Costar also develops, designs, and distributes industrial vision products to observe repetitive production and assembly lines to increase efficiency by detecting faults in the production process. Costar was named number 36 on A&S Magazine’s “Security 50 for 2018”, an annual ranking of the world’s largest security manufacturers by sales revenue in the areas of video surveillance, access control, and intruder alarms.About CohuHD CostarCohuHD Costar, a division of Costar Technologies, Inc., is a leading manufacturer of video surveillance camera systems for use in mission-critical, sensitive environments. Integrating the latest video compression and High-definition IP technology into its innovative, rugged video camera systems, CohuHD's line of high quality HD cameras, transmission equipment, and management software can be found on the International Space Station and monitoring the busiest freeways and ports, military bases, U.S. Navy Ships, oil refineries, nuclear reactors, mines, high value manufacturing sites, and many other critical installations around the globe. For more information on CohuHD Costar’s products, please visit https://www.cohuhd.com/ © 2019 Genetec™ is a trademark of Genetec Inc., and may be registered or pending registration in several jurisdictions. Other trademarks used in this document may be trademarks of the manufacturers or vendors of the respective products.CAUTIONARY ADVISORY REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSYou should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable laws.EDITORIAL CONTACTJennifer Himes / CohuHD Costar™Phone: +1.858.391.1700E-mail: jhimes@cohuhd.comWeb: https://www.cohuhd.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cohuhd/about/



