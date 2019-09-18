Gov CIO Oulook Recognizes CohuHD Costar Among Top 10 Homeland Security Solution Providers for 2019

Homeland Security September 2019 Edition CohuHD Featured on the Cover of Homeland Security Edition

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CohuHD Costar Recognized Among Top 10 Homeland Security Solution Providers 2019Gov CIO Outlook Features CohuHD on the Cover of the Homeland Security September 2019 EditionSan Diego, CA & (September 18, 2019) – CohuHD Costar: Known for Rugged HD Camera Systems for Powerful Surveillance has made the “annual listing of 10 companies that are at the forefront of providing Homeland Security solutions for the government sector and impacting the marketplace” in 2019.“We are thrilled to be recognized by GovCIO as a Top Ten Homeland Security Solution Provider for 2019 and to be featured on the cover of this year’s Homeland Security Edition. With the right equipment, one can see it all. CohuHD Costar is a pioneer in this sector with it’s range of high-end ruggedized security cameras that can carry out robust surveillance in the harshest of environments,” said Doug Means, Senior VP and GM of CohuHD Costar. Our strategy is to work with system integrators and major defense contractors who provide an overall solution.CohuHD Costar provides one of the most advanced HD long-range surveillance capabilities in the market today. They are also widely known for its hallmarks of High-quality video, Rugged design, Interoperability, Flexible installation, and Seamless operation. The company’s award-winning RISE (Rugged Innovation with Superior Endurance) series of video camera systems combine HD resolution sensors with powerful HD zoom optics which offers the ability for clients to see at greater distances with higher clarity. Innovation and continually investing in features such as night vision, video analytics and H.265 will continue to propel CohuHD Costar to the forefront of delivering the most innovative products and technologies.“It’s a great honor to announce CohuHD Costar as one of the Top 10 Homeland Security Solution Providers - 2019,” said Becky Graham, Managing Editor of Government CIO Outlook. “The company stands out amongst a very strong field of vendors for its advanced, rugged solutions.”The complete article can be read at https://www.govciooutlook.com/magazines/September2019/Homeland_Security/#page=12 Visit CohuHD Costar online at https://www.cohuhd.com to learn more about the company and our solutions.# # #About CohuHD CostarCohuHD Costar™, a Costar Technologies, Inc. company (OTC Markets Group: CSTI), is a leading manufacturer of video surveillance camera systems for use in mission-critical, sensitive environments. Integrating the latest video compression and high-definition IP technology into its innovative, rugged video camera systems, CohuHD Costar's line of high quality HD cameras, transmission equipment, and management software can be found on the International Space Station and monitoring the busiest freeways and ports, military bases, U.S. Navy ships, oil refineries, nuclear reactors, mines, high value manufacturing sites, and many other critical installations around the globe.CAUTIONARY ADVISORY REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSYou should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable laws.EDITORIAL CONTACTJennifer Himes / CohuHD Costar™Phone: +1.858.391.1700E-mail: jhimes@cohuhd.comWeb: https://www.cohuhd.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cohuhd/about/



