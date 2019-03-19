CohuHD Costar Announces Octima A New Product Family of Cameras

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CohuHD Costar AnnouncesNew Product FamilySan Diego, CA & (March 20, 2019) – CohuHD Costar is pleased to introduce a new product family called OCTIMA providing ruggedized fixed position IP cameras using a variety of technologies serving the performance needs of critical infrastructure applications. This new series, like all CohuHD products are of the highest quality with superior performance.CohuHD Costar’s OCTIMA series includes three families of fixed position camera technologies including 8MP 360 degree multi-sensor imaging, LWIR thermal night-vision and long range 30x 1080p visible spectrum solutions delivering the CohuHD quality and performance you expect. OCTIMA series cameras are remotely configurable over standard web browser interfaces, and stream video using bandwidth efficient H264 video compression. All OCTIMA series cameras are enclosed in weather resistant IP66 enclosures and include an assortment of accessory options to simplify installations.OCTIMA Series cameras are ideal for mission-critical applications around the world such as borders/perimeter surveillance, traffic intersections/toll roads, tunnels/bridges, sub stations/reservoirs, and thermal night vision applications.OCTIMA’s 3440HD series is a multi-sensor, multi-megapixel, and multi-direction camera platform providing an all-in-one solution for capturing wide area, multi-direction video surveillance while maximizing the field-of-view and reducing the total number of camera installations required. The 3440HD series platform includes four (4) full HD CMOS sensors with motorized 2.8x auto focus/iris zoom lens mounted on a motorized pan/tilt protected by an IK-10 impact-resistant, IP66 environmentally-rated dome enclosure. The CohuHD Costar 3440HD platform delivers superior image quality and reduces overall system cost by covering large areas with fewer cameras with outstanding clarity. Traffic intersections requiring multiple cameras can now be covered with a single 3440HD series camera.OCTIMA’s 3490HD series of cameras is a broad portfolio of high performance outdoor rated cameras for 24/7 perimeter surveillance, observation, and monitoring of critical infrastructure and sensitive sites. Equipped with thermal and visible-light channels for day and night surveillance, the 3490HD series supports ONVIF standards to ensure interoperability of hardware and software products for easy integration to both existing and new infrastructures, regardless of manufacturer. The 3490HD series is designed for supporting embedded video analytics, enabling enhanced security and surveillance solutions by providing all in one camera. Activating the analytics functionality provides real time alerts based on user defined rules. The 3490HD series Video Analytics are accurate and capable of monitoring and analyzing human, vehicle, or a pre-learned object per view.OCTIMA’s 3430HD series fixed camera system combines crystal clear HD image quality, bandwidth efficient H.264 compression, and IP67 protection. The 3430HD provides full 1080p imaging with 30x optical zoom, delivering full frame rate HD images over the entire zoom range for cost-effective surveillance applications. True day/night technology using a removable IR cut filter produces exceptional low-light sensitivity down to 0.00025 fc. The 3430HD includes advanced imaging processing capabilities such as 3D noise reduction, flexible exposure mode settings, wide dynamic range, and white balance along with defog/dehaze image processing which enhances video performance in foggy and hazy conditions encountered in surveillance and traffic monitoring applications.CohuHD Costars OCTIMA family of 3430HD, 3440HD and 3490HD products are immediately available for order.About CohuHD CostarCohuHD Costar, a division of Costar Video, Inc., is a leading manufacturer of video surveillance camera systems for use in mission-critical, sensitive environments. Integrating the latest video compression and high-definition IP technology into its innovative, rugged video camera systems, CohuHD's line of high quality HD cameras, transmission equipment and management software can be found on the International Space Station and monitoring the busiest freeways and ports, military bases, U.S. Navy ships, oil refineries, nuclear reactors, mines, high value manufacturing sites, and many other critical installations around the globe. For more information on CohuHD Costar’s products, please visit CohuHD.com.For press releases and other information, contact – CohuHD Costar (858) 391-1795CAUTIONARY ADVISORY REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSYou should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. EDITORIAL CONTACTJennifer Himes / CohuHD Costar™Phone: +1.858.391.1700E-mail: jhimes@cohuhd.comWeb: https://www.cohuhd.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cohuhd/about/



