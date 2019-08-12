The California Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges the Family of a Person with Mesothelioma in California Who Does Not Want to Pursue Compensation to Call Them About Ways To Get Compensated

"If a person with mesothelioma in California has declined to pursue compensation the California Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging the individual's family to call them anytime at 800-714-0303. ” — California Mesothelioma Victims Center

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "One of the saddest calls we receive are from the wife or adult children of a person with mesothelioma who wanted nothing to do with attorneys and or the mesothelioma compensation claims process. Some of these people could have received over a million dollars in compensation in California---but to the person it was not worth the hassle.

"If your dad or husband has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma and he wants nothing to do with attorneys or he is too sick to do anything please call us at 800-714-0303. We would like very much to help to make certain your family gets compensated." https://California.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

If a person with mesothelioma in California has declined to pursue mesothelioma compensation for any reason the California Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging the individual's family to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 to discuss what to do. Some smart suggestions are:

#1. Try to determine the specifics of how, when and where the person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. When they mention specifics they mean, "Where did he work, what type of job did he have and how was he exposed to asbestos?"

#2. Was there more than one workplace where this individual could have been exposed to asbestos?

#3. Does the family know of any coworkers who may have witnessed their loved one's exposure to asbestos?

#4. For there to be any kind of financial compensation for a family the California Mesothelioma Victims Center is encouraging them to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma law firms. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in California the California Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at one of these three hospitals:

* UCLA Medical Center Los Angeles, California: https://cancer.ucla.edu/

* Stanford Cancer Institute: https://cancer.stanford.edu/

* University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California: https://mountzion.ucsfmedicalcenter.org/

The California Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize theirs is a statewide unsurpassed service that is available to any diagnosed victim in California including communities such as Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Riverside, Fresno, Sacramento, Oceanside, Palm Springs, Riverside, or Eureka. https://California.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos In California include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, chemical plant workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer happen to over a thousand people each year in California. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.



