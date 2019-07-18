Capital Contacts Growth • Restaurant Finance & Development Conference

November 11-13, 2019 • Bellagio, Las Vegas

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, July 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finance is the ticket, it’s always been the focus of the Restaurant Finance & Development Conference. Attendees come to the conference to raise capital for new unit development and remodels, refinance existing term debt or credit lines, sell and lease back real estate, master the vagaries of valuation and the restaurant M&A scene, and stay up-to-date on a wide variety of financial, economic, accounting, technology, delivery and restaurant business topics. All are good reasons to attend the conference.The networking though, is best in class. We go out of our way to facilitate introductions and foster an environment for productive meetings with other attendees. We’re also proud of the number of restaurant operators we attract to the conference, and those we feature on our agenda. This year is no exception.Our general session will feature The Wendy’s Company CEO Todd Penegor , a former CFO himself. Todd is building a strong, collaborative partnership with his franchisees at Wendy’s and we’re excited to have him share his views about the company and the industry.We’re also excited to feature Scott & Ally Svenson on our agenda, the co-founders of the 400-unit MOD Pizza. While MOD is their primary focus now, the pair have already built and sold two companies in the U.K.—Seattle Coffee Co. in London to Starbucks, and Carluccio’s which was sold in 2010.There is so much going on in restaurants right now. The industry is clearly in transition. Digital ordering and delivery is disrupting it. Traffic is hard to come by and labor is more expensive. All of this impacts cash flow and debt service and it’s important not only to stay on top of these developments, but learn from experts and find out what others are doing to stay competitive.A complete agenda and brochure for the conference is now available online at www.restfinance.com . We recommend you register now as we’ve reached capacity the past few years.



