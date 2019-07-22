Dr. Susan M Bankston Listed as Top Doctor in Pediatrics

Susan M. Bankston, MD, FAAP

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Pediatrician Selected to the "America's Best Physicians" 2019 Directory

Susan M. Bankston Listed as Top Doctor in Pediatrics” — TodaysBestPhysicians.com

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA , UNITED STATES, July 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana doctor, Susan M. Bankston , MD, FAAP has been listed in the "America's Best Physicians" registry for 2019. Selections were made by the National Consumer Advisory Board, an organization that identifies top professionals in their fields.Dr. Bankston practices Pediatrics at The Baton Rouge Clinic, 7373 Perkins Road, in Baton Rouge serving patients throughout the capital area and surrounding parishes.The Baton Rouge Clinic is a multi-specialty medical practice with doctors in over 15 specialties. The Baton Rouge Clinic is able to offer state-of-the-art Medical Care for children, adults and seniors; and Dr Bankston enjoys watching her patients “grow up” in her practice. The office includes a Full Lab and X-Rays on site.After graduating from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Dr. Bankston received her Medical Degree (M.D.) from Louisiana State University Medical Center in 1988. She completed her internship training at the Earl K. Long Hospital in Baton Rouge, followed by her residency in Pediatrics at the LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport. She is Board Certified and a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics.Dr. Susan Bankston is a Past-President of the Capital Area Medical Society, and Past President of Louisiana State Medical Society (one of only 3 women in 139 years). She is also former Chief of Pediatrics at Woman’s Hospital. Dr. Bankston has been appointed by two Louisiana Governors to the “Louisiana Emergency Certification Commission”. She is a member of the Louisiana State Medical Society, Capital Area Medical Society and the American Academy of Pediatrics.Dr. Bankston is highly respected for her outstanding personal care and extensive knowledge in her field. She appears monthly on WAFB TV 9 in her well-known “House Calls with Dr. B.” segment, which presents valuable health and wellness information to the public. She has made numerous Medical Missions to Central America to care for people in need there.For more information, please go to www.TodaysBestPhysicians.comor contact Dr. Susan M. Bankston, M.D. directly at 225-246-9798 or batonrougeclinic.com.The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Doctors were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only Doctors that satisfy all of the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "Americas Best Physicians" directory.



