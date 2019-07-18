ChartaCloud ROBOTTECA Announces the Availability of PRODUXI PERFORMER Software for the NAO Humanoid Robot

New Software Provides Innovative PowerPoint Presentation System for Use with the NAO Robot

KENSINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA, July 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChartaCloud | ROBOTTTECA today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Roboduxi of the Netherlands to be a value-added reseller of its behavior software for the NAO humanoid robot. The NAO robot is a product of SoftBank Robotics. PERFORMER software enables the NAO robot to incorporate and present PowerPoint presentations for use in educational or hospitality presentations in schools, businesses and retail environments.Roboduxi joins with worldwide developers from Belgium, Canada, France, Finland, India, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom and the United States to offer their software via ROBOTTECA, the world’s leading provider of NAO robot behavior software.“We are very excited to expand the ROBOTTECA NAO software portfolio with PRODUXI’s PERFORMER. PRODUXI of one of the oldest and most experienced NAO application developer companies and offers a unique approach to the factors influencing the innovative new uses of the NAO robot. In the end users such as teachers and educators and those in retail consumer engagement will now have a powerful new application in their solution set using NAO together with PowerPoint,” said Michael Radice, chairman of the technology advisory for ChartaCloud.“We are very excited about the potential of PERFORMER for the NAO robot. Being able to create and have NAO present PowerPoint presentations for school educational programs and business presentations adds an innovative dimension to the NAO robot’s use,” said Bert Bierman, founder and ceo of ROBODUXI.More about ROBODUXI products can be seen at www.robotteca.com . The product is available for immediate purchase.About ChartaCloudChartaCloud ROBOTTECA provides social, collaborative and tele-presence robots, robot behavior software and pre-configured robot deployments. ROBOTTECA specializes in the sale, support and deployment of the NAO robot, a product of SoftBank Robotics, for use case solutions in pediatric health care, autism intervention therapies, foreign language learning, STEM educational curricula, senior care social engagement in skilled nursing facilities, public library ‘makerspace’ learning initiatives, retail/hospitality consumer engagement and tradeshow and customer education center presentations. ROBOTTECA is the world’s leading provider of advanced use case software for the NAO robot. Additional information can be found at www.robotteca.com About RoboduxiRoboduxi is a Dutch company which sells the products created by PRODUXI. PRODUXI is an independent software developer with extensive experience in developing programs for NAO and Pepper robots. Roboduxi has participated in multiple research projects to study and make humanoid robots more accessible to children.



