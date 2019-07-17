It’s 2019 and DejaOffice just launched a PC Based CRM

DejaOffice PC CRM for Windows, Android and iPhone

Windows based Contact Manager offers security, speed and mobile sync better than most web-based vendors.

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DejaOffice has launched a full featured Contact Management Solution with integrated Mobile Sync that runs on your Windows PC. Cloud based CRM solutions have become so commonplace that many people forget that Business Contact Managers started on the PC. On Premise solutions that run on Microsoft Windows remain the fastest and easiest way to track Customers, Calls, Tasks and Communications.

DejaOffice PC CRM offers a variety of solutions ranging from the Free CRM version to a full featured 20-user on-premise Customer Relations Manager. DejaOffice includes advanced Importing and Exporting features and automatically integrates with Outlook, Business Contact Manager, Google Calendar, Palm Desktop and other Customer Management platforms.

“When a customer calls, you want to look them up, see your past notes, your future appointments and talk to them all at the same time,” says Wayland Bruns, CTO at DejaOffice. “With DejaOffice PC CRM, you can do this faster than it takes to open your Chrome browser. Our local database is responsive and easy to use, portable and expandable. We offer encrypted database and automatic backups to ensure that your data is secure and not shared with cloud-based systems that profit by marketing to your customers.”

DejaOffice has real Mobile CRM apps on Android and iPhone. These well rated apps have local databases that sync using USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and DejaCloud. The Android and iPhone Apps offer real scheduling and phone-based contact management, with a host of features like colored categories, automatic call followup, and storing SMS text as history records.

The PC software runs on Windows 7, 8 and 10, and has sync capabilities for Outlook 2007 and higher. For people who use Outlook as a primary business tool, a special Outlook Add-In is available that makes it easy to drag and drop emails to make appointments and tasks. DejaOffice provides an easy migration for Microsoft Business Customer Manager (BCM) suite that was discontinued in 2016, and is a great alternative to the web-based Outlook Customer Manager (OCM).

DejaOffice PC CRM Standalone is free for personal use, and DejaCloud sync is free if you have 500 records or less. For Business use DejaOffice is $39.95 for a one-time purchase. The Outlook Add-In is $99.95, and a CRM Express version for $129.95 adds Deals tracking. A five-user version is launch priced at $199.95 ($39.99 per user – perpetual license). You can also purchase One-Time setup with data transfer from your past CRM system, and get white-glove service by purchasing Premium Technical support.

DejaOffice is localized to 12 languages, and an affiliate program allows entrepreneurs in different countries to set up a business supporting businesses that are local to them. Offering a free small business solution with paid services is a business model that works well in many communities.

About DejaOffice

DejaOffice is created by CompanionLink® Software, Inc. a pioneering developer of data sync solutions for mobile phones. CompanionLink has released DejaOffice® CRM for Android™, iPhone®, iPad®, and Windows®. CompanionLink also white-labels their software, supporting branded PC and Mobile Apps that synchronize Calendar, Contacts, and Tasks from Outlook to Web. Founded in 1987 CompanionLink has helped mobilize information across devices, computers, applications, and web-based services. For more information, please visit https://www.companionlink.com and https://www.dejaoffice.com.

CompanionLink, DejaOffice and DejaCloud are registered trademarks of CompanionLink Software, Inc. Other product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners

DejaOffice PC CRM - Product tour - Personal and Small Business CRM



