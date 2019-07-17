CompanionLink rated Best Paid Android Outlook Sync of 2019 by Lifewire

CompanionLink for Outlook Sync with Samsung Galaxy Phone

Author Jody Emlyn Muelaner notes that CompanionLink includes Contacts, Calendar, Tasks and Notes in one Sync product.

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lifewire has rated CompanionLink the Best Paid Android App for Outlook Sync. In a feature article published in June 2019, author Jody Emlyn Muelaner calls out the fact that CompanionLink will keep all your data synchronized between Outlook on your PC. Where Outlook App and Google App only sync Contacts and Calendar, CompanionLink includes Tasks, Notes and Categories in an integrated Sync and App solution.

“We are very appreciative that our App is enjoyed by so many people,” says Wayland Bruns, CTO for CompanionLink. “DejaOffice was the first Outlook Android Sync App to provide Contacts, Calendar, Tasks and Notes as Outlook does on the PC. We have worked hard to make sure it is efficient to manage your day, add new data, and that sync is smooth from Android to PC. DejaOffice also provides Outlook iPhone Sync.”

The Lifewire article notes that DejaCloud Sync is a subscription-based product. Actually, DejaCloud is free for anyone with under 500 records. The reason for the subscription is that CompanionLink does not sell your data to make money. As a paid service the focus is on security, speed and convenience. In addition to DejaCloud Sync, CompanionLink supports USB, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth sync, and there is no charge for these systems.

CompanionLink for Outlook is available in Windows and Mac versions. CompanionLink for Outlook is a $49.95 one-time purchase, or $14.95 for a 3-month recurring subscription. Your license entitles you to install the software on up to three computers; work, home and laptop. A free two-week trial is available at https://www.companionlink.com/android/outlook/. CompanionLink provides free telephone technical support and is located in Portland, Oregon.

About CompanionLink Software

CompanionLink® Software, Inc. is a pioneering developer of data sync solutions for mobile phones and CRM software. They develop DejaOffice® CRM for Android™, iPhone®, iPad®, and Windows®. CompanionLink creates white-label PC and Mobile solutions for multiple vendors, and offers a generous affiliate program for bloggers. Since 1987, CompanionLink has helped mobilize information across devices, computers, applications, and web-based services. For more information, please visit https://www.companionlink.com and https://www.dejaoffice.com.

