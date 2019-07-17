Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation offers Live Webcasts with Spiritual Master

LAGUNA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation offers live, bi-monthly webcasts with spiritual Master Louix Dor Dempriey.The Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation is a non-profit educational organization that offers spiritual training, counseling, guidance, and education through various sources, including worldwide webcasts, held live on the first and third Thursday of each month from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. PST.During these webcasts, Louix offers meditations, discourses, and addresses questions that are submitted by people worldwide. He provides an enlightened perspective on a diverse range of topics of general and personal concern—including parenting, relationships, money, employment, and health—to help people attain greater peace and happiness in day-to-day life. He also shares many simple and practical tools for spiritual growth and emotional healing, such as chanting, mantra, meditation, as well as educational and illuminating discourses on myriad subjects.All webcasts are recorded and available for future viewing to all those who register.Louix’s teachings are non-denominational and open to all walks of life.About the Louix Dor Dempriey FoundationThe Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization dedicated to sharing the teachings and humanitarian works of Louix Dor Dempriey. Its mission is to help people remember and restore their inherent divinity, and to walk in this world as unconditional love.Louix Dor Dempriey is a spiritual Master who has dedicated his life to helping other people attain self-mastery in all areas of their lives, so that they, too, can experience true joy and inner peace, regardless of worldly circumstances. Louix's darshan, as well as his illuminating discourses, meditations, and ceremonies, have invoked profound transformation in thousands of people worldwide. With grace and humor, Louix imparts timeless wisdom in contemporary, practical teachings—that transcend all faiths, paths, religions, and cultures. He resides at Prema Drala Ashram in Laguna Hills, California.For more information, please visit: http://www.Louix.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.