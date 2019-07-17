Charter Communications Sponsors NAMIC’s Executive Leadership Development Program Class XIX

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications, Inc. (NAMIC) today announced Charter Communications, Inc., a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States, as its Visionary Sponsor of the 2019 – 2020 Executive Leadership Development Program (ELDP) Class XIX. Charter executives comprise 15 percent of ELDP’s alumni since the program’s inception in 2001. This new partnership represents another level of collaboration between NAMIC and Charter, and is emblematic of a shared commitment to diversity, innovation, and leadership development in the media and entertainment industry.“I see this as an extraordinary opportunity for both NAMIC and Charter,” said NAMIC President and CEO A. Shuanise Washington, “and I’m extremely excited about the future of the partnership. The ELDP legacy stands tall in this industry, and Charter participants have made rich contributions to this amazing program that expands opportunities for culturally diverse executive talent.”“Charter is proud to be a Visionary Sponsor of NAMIC’s Executive Leadership Development Program. Our executives come away from this training with deeper market understanding, enhanced leadership skills, and important new relationships in the industry. NAMIC is a great partner in our efforts to develop diverse talent that is reflective of the customers and communities we serve,” said Rhonda Crichlow, Chief Diversity Officer of Charter Communications.ELDP Class XIX, presented in partnership with the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, begins on October 7, 2019. The nomination deadline is August 16, 2019. The program targets upper middle managers of color (directors with a minimum of two years at that level and above). Emphasizing professional growth, the program addresses the unique challenges faced by executives of color and strengthens the business competencies executives need to be successful. The ELDP curriculum explores a range of business-critical topics such as strategy, finance, marketing, innovation, and leadership agility.In support of NAMIC’s ongoing effort to extend the reach of ELDP, the Walter Kaitz Foundation has provided fellowships for two eligible executives of color to participate in ELDP Class XIX. The fellowships will cover 90 percent of the tuition, plus all other expenses related to attending the program, including course materials, lodging, meals, and transportation. Candidates must be nominated by small industry MSO’s and programmers that, because of revenue limitations, do not possess the financial wherewithal to send executives through ELDP. The nomination deadline for ELDP fellowships is August 16, 2019.For eligibility requirements and nomination criteria, visit namic.com/dev/eldp , or contact Jim Jones, NAMIC’s senior vice president of Education and Diversity Solutions, at 212.594.5985 or via email at eldp@namic.com.ABOUT NAMICNAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity and inclusion in the communications industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that target leadership development, advocacy and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects the cultural richness of the populations served. Please visit www.namic.com or follow @NAMICNational on Twitter for more information about NAMIC and its many opportunities.



