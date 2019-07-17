Paula Vail of Wellness Inspired to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

LAKEWOOD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “If I choose to be Happy, No one can stop me” is a statement that reminds us that we can be optimistic even in our toughest moments. While challenges, stress, and trauma are part of life and can teach us valuable life lessons, we can achieve joy and happiness in our daily lives. One exceptional woman is teaching us the power of our thoughts can be a powerful key to genuine happiness.

Paula is the founder and owner of Wellness Inspired, author of the book “Why am I so Happy”, TV/Radio host of the show “Choices: Finding Your Joy”, co-author in the book “America’s Leading Ladies, Who positively impact our World”, along with Oprah Winfrey, Melinda Gates and others. She is an exceptional Reiki Master/Teacher, avid animal advocate, and motivational speaker.

“Wellness Inspired is all about my focus on radiating positive energy, caring, and empowerment throughout the world,” says Paula.

Prior to starting Wellness Inspired in 2008, Paula successfully owned and operated a restaurant for over twenty seven years. When her beloved dog Shotzy became ill, Paula decided to learn Reiki, and discovered its amazing life changing effects.

“Reiki works with our life force energy to remove harmful blockages and allows clearing and balancing” says Paula. “It helps us physically and emotionally and is literally life changing for humans and animals.

I am so impassioned by the power of Reiki that it will always be part of my life’s work and mission.”

Paula’s book “Why Am I so Happy” is slated to be released summer 2019. Paula has been selected as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2019 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership and commitment to her industry.

She will soon be featured in an upcoming documentary titled “Imagine a World”, based on the quote “Be the change you wish to see in the world.” She also works tirelessly as a dedicated animal advocate and rescuer.

Paula is a dynamic, results-driven leader, Mother, Entrepreneur whose positive outlook on life and happiness is infectious. She has demonstrated success as a business woman not only as a prior restaurant owner but also as the owner of Wellness Inspired and her Reiki Teaching along with her growing audience for her TV/Radio Show.

“In my book, I will share perspectives and tools that I personally believe will guide us in opening the door to the incredible happiness that resides in each and every one of us—a joy that is in the center of our being” says Paula. “A joy that can be triggered or tapped into. I also recount some of my personal challenges and how achieving happiness at times was indeed a struggle”.

“Take control and celebrate the joy and manifestation available to you and see how using some of the “tools” shared in my book can, and will, assist you in taking steps to finding joy in your everyday life.”

“I have always felt great joy in seeing others happy. The completion of this book is my expression of love and caring for humans, as well as for the animal kingdom, and our beautiful planet.”

“When we recognize that we are the ones in control of our lives and happiness, a beautiful door is opened.” “We become empowered.” says Paula. “I hope to be a vehicle for humans and animals to know that they are so deeply loved and cared for in this beautiful universe.” shares Paula.

For more information on Paula Vail, please visit https://www.wellnessinspired.com/

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno



