Invoke Strengthens Leadership in Technology and Market Research

WALTHAM, MA, US, July 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Invoke, the Big Qual Decisions™ leader, has strengthened its technology and research teams, naming Charles Weiblen vice president, engineering; Jennafer Stahl vice president, research and product management; and Wayne Goodreau principal researcher.C-level executives, marketing executives, UX teams, and creative directors within entertainment and media companies, the technology industry, and global brands rely on Invoke to bring speed, scale, savings and clarity to audience research. Invoke’s patented, enterprise-scale platform analyzes text, video and quantitative responses of hundreds of consumers in real-time.“Invoke uniquely combines leading-edge technology and world-class research expertise to bring the consumer journey to the C-suite and make real-time decision-making possible,” said Gigi Wang, Invoke’s CEO. “Charlie, Jennafer, and Wayne help us bring CEOs, CMOs, marketing staff, and creatives together with hundreds of target consumers in an interactive Invoke LIVE event. Brands gain the confidence to make informed decisions at speed—by the end of a 60 or 90 minute live session.”Weiblen has deep experience with the latest technology stacks, release management processes and APIs. Prior to joining Invoke in 2016, he held leadership roles at several startups in DevOps, Technical Ops and Cloud Ops. He also led a team responsible for the performance and scalability of SaaS solutions at Intralinks and started his career at Fidelity Investments.Stahl rejoins Invoke to lead the research and project management teams. She previously served as vp, research insights, at PTG. Prior to that, she was a key member of Invoke’s market research team for almost a decade, after holding research positions at TNS and Ipsos/ASI. Stahl is highly skilled in analytics, market analysis, online research, and advertising research and has deep experience in brand management as well.Goodreau came to Invoke in 2011. With expertise in qualitative and quantitative methodologies, he has worked with industries spanning entertainment/media, technology, hospitality, financial services, CPG, healthcare/pharma and others. As an Invoke moderator, he helps clients identify root drivers of consumer preference and behavior then translates them into immediate actions. Prior to Invoke, he held research positions with several companies and was a consumer insights analyst with Welch’s.About InvokeInvoke Solutions, Inc. is a recognized leader in real time market research technology that enables deep qualitative analysis at large quantitative scale. Its patented software is used by Fortune 500 companies to test ads, names, product concepts, packaging and scripted/unscripted programming. Learn more at Invoke.com Contacts:



