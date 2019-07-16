US Forklift Announces Launch of Brand New and Enhanced Website

US Forklift

Website is designed to make it even easier for operators to obtain their certification.

Our training is hands-down the most comprehensive and user friendly on the market.” — Norm Lanier, founder of US Forklift

TOMBALL, TX, USA, July 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US Forklift is pleased to announce it has launched a brand new and enhanced website that provides in-depth information to those looking to earn online forklift certification.

US Forklift is one of the top online forklift certification companies in North America. Its comprehensive online forklift course is recognized across the USA, Canada, and Mexico, and has been a trusted ally for companies such as the US Army, Coca-Cola, Chevron, Best Buy, Dr. Pepper, and Walmart.

The company’s recently developed website has been enhanced to ensure clients are up-to-date on the latest information about forklift certification. The website includes:

• Recent testimonials from previous course participants

• Information about state laws for forklift certification

• Step-by-step instructions, including what the course specifically will provide participants

• 100% satisfaction guarantee

• 3 different course offerings, silver, gold, and platinum

• Frequently asked questions

• Specific information for drivers and companies

• And so much more!

“We’ve designed our website to help drivers to be as successful as possible when taking their forklift certification,” says Norm Lanier, founder of US Forklift. “On average, people who buy our course score 94% on the final test and complete it within a mere 3 minutes and 10 seconds. Our training is hands-down the most comprehensive and user friendly on the market.”

US Forklift’s online course is ideal for drivers who need their certification to work, but who can’t spend hours in a physical classroom. The company’s online course is the ultimate solution to get the training required and receive a full 3-year certification from the date of the employer’s driving test.

Currently, US Forklift is offering a special promotion on their brand new website. Anyone who registers for their platinum level course will receive $10 off the registration price. Additionally, companies that sign up 2 or more employees will save 25%.

For more information about US Forklift, or to register for the course, please visit http://www.usforkliftcertification.com/.





