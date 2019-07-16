Leading Maltese Real Estate Company Celebrate 3 Years in Business

propertymarket.com.mt

MSIDA, MALTA, July 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company behind Malta & Gozo’s leading real estate portal is celebrating 3 years in business with a view to further increasing their share of the property market over the coming months.

PropertyMarket.com.mt combines listings from over 30 of the country’s top rated agencies to provide customers with thousands of properties for sale and to let. As well as providing daily updates, the website also provides useful information on everything from how to sell your property to buying a property on a budget.

John Micallef, who purchased his property via the portal said “I used PropertyMarket.com.mt to find my first home in Mosta. The processes of buying a home was completely knew to me so the guides on ‘making an offer; and ‘the legal process’ were particularly useful.”

Launched in May 2016 by property expert, Daniel Mountford, PropertyMarket.com.mt quickly became the leading real estate portal in Malta, seeing its customer base and users increase year on year.

Co-founder, Kalin Gueorguiev, said “We created propertymarket.com.mt with one simple goal in mind – making the search for properties in Malta & Gozo easier, simpler and faster.”

“We believe that combining technological innovations, hard work and expert knowledge of the local market is a recipe for success. We are also dedicated to understanding and helping the buyers, renters, home owners and landlords with the unique challenges presented by the fast moving property market in Malta.”

