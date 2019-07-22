Exclusive Networks Names Jennifer Daddio as Director of Inside Sales North America

Jennifer Daddio, Director of Inside Sales North America

As Director of Inside Sales, Jennifer will lead the sales team, providing management oversight and support for training, induction and escalations.

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, July 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exclusive Networks, a leading distributor in cybersecurity and cloud transformation, is very pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Daddio as Director of Inside Sales North America, effective immediately.Before joining Exclusive Networks, Jennifer served as a directorial sales leader in the B2B tech sector for companies such as Kaseya and ABC Imaging, bringing to Exclusive Networks over 21-years of overall sales leadership experience, and over 9-years in Director-level leadership roles.As Director of Inside Sales, Jennifer will lead the sales team, providing management oversight and support for training, induction and escalations. Her collected knowledge of the competitive tech sales market also places her in a subject matter expert role, assisting the Sales Leadership team with reporting and forecasts. At an administrative capacity, Jennifer will be an internal dedicated resource for major accounts, expediting quotations and purchase orders, while also handling loans, deal registration, deliveries and other logistics.Laurent Daudré-Vignier - SVP North America at Exclusive Group said, “Bringing Jennifer onboard as Director of Inside Sales is very exciting as we know her energy, experience, and work ethic will be strong and positive assets for Exclusive Networks. As a sales leader, the executive team believes she will provide optimal operations and smooth running of the sales cycle from preparation to completion.”About Exclusive NetworksExclusive Networks is the global specialist VAD for cybersecurity and cloud solutions – the defining and interdependent technologies of the digital era. Exclusive Networks’ capabilities are backed by best-of-breed vendor portfolios, unparalleled skills and a host of compelling services from pre and post-sales technical support to leasing, training, professional services and global project management. With offices across five continents and presence in over 100 countries, Exclusive Networks has a unique ‘local sale, global scale’ model, enabling its partners to achieve global reach, while delivering all the added value of a locally focused specialized distributor. Find out more at www.exclusive-networks.com



