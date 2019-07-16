The Private Plate Company Celebrates Over 25 Years in the Personalised Number Plate Industry

The Private Plate Company

PORT TALBOT, WALES, UK, July 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Private Plate Company is pleased to announce it is celebrating over 25 years as one of the leading cherished number plate companies in the UK.

Since 1993, The Private Plate Company has been providing personalised car registrations to car owners and private plate collectors alike. The company is one of the UK’s longest standing companies in the business of personalised registrations and has sold over 250,000 cherished numbers over the past 25 years.

“When I first started the company, I was fascinated with old number plates and, after selling a cheap number plate of my own, I decided to go into business for myself,” says Martyn Davies, founder of The Private Plate Company. “Even after all these years I’m still fascinated by number plates and absolutely love helping others to find their dream plate.”

To ensure clients are receiving the best customer service possible, The Private Plate Company follows one simple philosophy – “do it once, do it right.”

“Unlike some companies on the market, we would never sell a registration number before ensuring it is 100% available,” states Davies. “All too often we are contacted by customers who have paid for a new registration number with another company, only to be told weeks later that it’s unavailable.”

In an effort to make sure this doesn’t happen to their own clients, The Private Plate Company constantly updates their database and refreshes prices daily. Additionally, the company offers clients a host of other benefits, including:

• No extra hidden fees

• Over 7000 5-star reviews

• No charges for credit card transactions

• Online price discounts

• 0% deposit, low-cost financing over 12, 24, or 36 months

The company is also very well respected within the cherished number plate industry and is recognized by the DVLA as resellers of personalised registrations.

For more information about The Private Plate Company, or to view their inventory, please visit the company’s website at https://www.theprivateplateco.co.uk/.



