ProServeIT Corporation Recognized as Winner of the 2019 Microsoft Canada SMB Regional Partner of the Year IMPACT Award

ProServeIT Corporation is pleased to announce that it has won the SMB Regional Partner of the Year Award for the 2019 Microsoft Canada’s IMPACT Awards.

We are very proud to be recognized by Microsoft for our commitment to helping companies truly benefit from Microsoft technology.” — Eric Sugar, President, ProServeIT Corporation

MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, July 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProServeIT Corporation (ProServeIT) is pleased to announce that it has won the SMB Regional Partner of the Year Award for the 2019 Microsoft Canada’s IMPACT Awards . These annual Canadian awards recognize Microsoft partners that have focused on bettering the lives of Canadians and demonstrated excellence in sales, marketing, innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.“We are honoured to have been chosen as the winner for this prestigious award,” says Eric Sugar, President of ProServeIT. “Our team works hard to assist organizations in using Cloud technology to reduce their overall capital expenditures, tap into better resources, and provide improved security, collaboration and support. We are very proud to be recognized by Microsoft for our commitment to helping companies truly benefit from Microsoft technology.”Microsoft Canada presented these awards in 24 categories on July 14, 2019 at the Microsoft Inspire conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. Winners were selected based on the outstanding work the companies provided to their customers and community.“We are honoured to recognize ProServeIT for the SMB Regional Partner of the Year at this year’s IMPACT awards,” said Suzanne Gagliese, Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Canada. “ProServeIT has distinguished itself as an exemplary partner, and we congratulate them on this amazing achievement and their continued dedication to bringing innovative solutions to market to help businesses across Canada achieve more.”ProServeIT was also named a finalist for the Modern Marketing Innovation Award for the 2019 Microsoft Canada’s IMPACT Awards.“It means a lot to our organization to be a finalist for the Modern Marketing Innovation award,” said Mihae Ahn, Marketing Manager at ProServeIT. “Our team is absolutely committed to provide our customers and prospects with the most up-to-date information about the products and services they're looking for, when and where they're looking for it. We have undertaken several new initiatives this year to pay particular attention to the various stages of the buyer journey and different buyer personas to help them make the most optimal technology investment decisions.”About ProServeIT CorporationAs a multi-award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner, ProServeIT Corporation has been helping organizations of all sizes increase their efficiency, eliminate their “IT debt” and apply a security lens to everything they do. ProServeIT understands that every organization has unique needs and challenges and we work with our customers to understand the culture of their organization, who their customers are, and what’s most important to them as a company.To provide consistent 24×7 customer service, ProServeIT is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, with offices in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Vancouver, British Columbia, Paris, France and Ho Chi Minh City in southern Vietnam.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.