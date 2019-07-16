Panacea Life Sciences Welcomes Jamie Leto

Panacea Life Sciences Logo Jamie Leto | Research and Development Director at Panacea Life Sciences F.A.S.T. Product

Colorado’s top CBD company reinforces their team by adding a Research and Development Director ー and new products are sure to follow

With the rapid growth of the industry and in order to create new products, such as CDB-infused topicals, we needed a dedicated and experienced research director to pioneer that drive.” — Nick Cavarra

GOLDEN, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jamie Leto’s eight years in personal care and six years in formulation practices make Panacea ’s already impressive team even more equipped to take on new avenues in the CBD industry. Panacea Life Sciences , based in Golden, Colorado, was founded in 2017 and aims to provide various scientifically-driven and medically-focused hemp products (CBD) to consumers as an alternative to pharmaceutical medications. As they continue to prove as leaders of this booming industry ー in large part due to their unique vertical integration format ー the push to acquire top scientists is what led them to Jamie Leto. Nick Cavarra, Panacea’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, explains, “With the rapid growth of the industry and in order to create new products, such as CDB-infused topicals, we needed a dedicated and experienced research director to pioneer that drive. Jamie has a master’s degree in environmental health and toxicology, years of experience in the cosmetic and skincare areas, and she fits in well with our team; ultimately, it made our hiring decisions pretty simple.”Jamie is originally from Long Island, New York, but since attending Colorado State University, she has called Colorado home. The active lifestyle of Colorado compliments her favorite hobbies like rock climbing, hiking fourteeners, and playing volleyball, but her real passion is her love of skincare. In talking with Jamie, it’s clear that skincare, along with overall health, is so important to her because she genuinely enjoys boosting the confidence of others. Moving from her previous role as a Director of Research and Development in Personal Care into a CBD company has been fairly seamless, but it has offered more than just a career change. “I’m most excited about working for Panacea because of the potential to expand the product selection, not just for Panacea Life Sciences, but for the whole industry. I’m eager to do the research and testing to find different ways to deliver CBD, and I love that it’s a whole-body approach to health.”With the clever addition of Jamie to the Panacea team, be on the lookout for new, innovative CBD products. Panacea Life Sciences already offers a wide array of products: their skincare line, which includes the Transform Face Lotion and topical Soothe salve, the Daily Soft Gels for consistent dosing of CBD (including a PM product), the F.A.S.T. sublingual tablet for a fast-acting boost of CBD, as well as products for your pets. This company’s rapid growth, ownership of their products from “seed to sale”, smart hiring decisions, and continual improvement and creation of therapeutics certainly make Panacea distinguished enough to keep an eye on in the emerging industry of hemp products.Panacea Life Sciences earned the Westword’s 2019 Reader’s Choice ‘Best of Denver’ awards for the ‘Best Hemp Company’ as well as the ‘Best CBD-Infused Product’.Founded in 2017, the Golden, Colorado-based company was created with patients’ health and well being as a priority to serve as a global platform for the reintroduction of Hemp-based therapeutics into the mainstream of healthcare. Panacea is committed to the research and distribution of CBD products that are designed to safely target and treat seven major categories of medical conditions. Learn more at https://panacealife.com/ ###If you would like more information about Panacea Life Sciences and their products, please call Nick Cavarra at 303-886-5538, or email at Nick.Cavarra@panacealife.com.



