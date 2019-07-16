Los Angeles Rock Veterans Love and a .38 Release New Music Video for ‘Hold On’

The Blue Collar Rock Band has Recently Toured Canada & is Gearing Up for an Upcoming Tour to Sweden in August

With so many ups and down in a career as a musician, quitting naturally creeps into your head and this song is basically me telling myself that quitting is not an option.” — Ryan Hudson, lead vocal for Love and a .38

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love and a .38 has proudly announced the worldwide release of their all-new music video for the song ‘Hold On’. The Los Angeles based blue collar rock band has released the music video of this inspiring song off their EP “7th Street Shuffle”.

Moreover, the band recently made a successful trip to Canada and is now getting ready to tour Sweden in August. Founded in 2010 by four guys with a passion for music, the band released their self-titled debut EP in 2010 and a string of singles in 2012-13.

“Hold On is pretty personal to me and it is a song about perseverance because career in music these days is very trying, and it can and will beat you down in more ways than you can imagine,” said Ryan Hudson, lead vocal for Love and a .38, while talking about the song. “With so many ups and down in a career as a musician, quitting naturally creeps into your head and this song is basically me telling myself that quitting is not an option,” he added.

Based in Los Angeles, the band has enjoyed a growing fan following worldwide for its unique music and unconventional approach. With Hudson as lead vocals, the band has Domo Domaracki on guitar, Justin Emord on bass and Clark Skelton on drums. These four artists became a team about a decade ago and their passion for music and creativity has brought them together. Now, their journey that began from California has now covered the entire globe with a solid fanbase in areas as far as the United Kingdom and The Netherlands.

“When it came time to shoot a music video for 7th Street Shuffle, we went back and forth on what song to feature because we loved all the songs for different reasons,” said Hudson, while talking about the music video. “After deciding that we were going to make a video for Hold On, we came up with an exciting live performance video that really highlights the rising and falling action of the song while also showcasing the energy and vibe of Love and a .38.”

Love and a .38 released their first full length album, Nomads, in 2016 and the band has been featured on several global media platforms. In 2018, the band released a new EP called “7th Street Shuffle” with 5 new tracks that took their approach of creating music to the next level. The band is currently playing shows to promote “7th Street Shuffle”, as well as recording new music for a later 2019 release.

Stay connected with Love and a .38 at their website www.loveanda38music.com and on social media at Facebook, Instagram and YouTube @LoveAndA38.

