vitalink Welcomes New Marketing Coordinator

Corliss Pauling joins local branding and marketing firm

RALEIGH, NC, USA, July 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- vitalink is proud to announce the addition of Corliss Pauling to its marketing team. Corliss recently joined vitalink as its new marketing coordinator, bringing her storytelling and project management skills to the firm.“I am proud to be joining an organization that has been providing branding and marketing services to businesses and communities all over the country,” Pauling says. “I am excited to contribute to the growth of vitalink and HBCUgrow.”Pauling joined the vitalink and HBCUgrow team in June. She is a native of Charlotte and a North Carolina Central University graduate with a degree in mass communications and concentration in broadcast media. Corliss has exceptional content development and storytelling skills across traditional, digital, social and creative channels. She has worked as an account executive and communications/public relations specialist.vitalink ( www.vitalinkweb.com ) is a branding and strategic marketing think tank based in Raleigh, North Carolina, with an office in Huntington, West Virginia. Founded in 1996, vitalink partners with colleges and universities, communities, government agencies, non-profits and membership organizations to vitalize their brands. vitalink is a founding partner of HBCUgrow ( www.hbcugrow.com ). vitalink and its team members give back to the community on a regular basis.



