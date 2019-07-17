Exhibit by Aberson presents Julie Sneed + Jodi Walsh Opens July 18th, 2018 from 6 until 8 PM

Exhibit by Aberson presents Julie Sneed and Jodi Walsh Exhibition Image #1 Exhibit by Aberson presents Julie Sneed and Jodi Walsh opening July 18th, 2019 6-8 PM Exhibit by Aberson Julie Sneed and Jodi Walsh Exhibition Image #4

Exhibit by Aberson presents Julie Sneed and Jodi Walsh an exhibition of new work by both artists opening July 18th, 2019 from 6 until 8 PM.

TULSA, OK, USA, July 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exhibit by Aberson is pleased to present a selection of works from artist, Julie Sneed and ceramist Jodi Walsh opening July 18th from 6 until 8 PM at Exhibit by Aberson located at 3524B S Peoria Avenue, Tulsa OK 74105.

Both Sneed and Walsh ultimately are influenced by texture and form and inevitably that drives their artwork. For Walsh her forms are influenced by her experience of culture. For Sneed the textures arise out the natural forms apparent in an agrarian landscape. The dialogue between the artists communicates a depth and understanding of familiar form to which both are distinctly paying an homage.

Julie Sneed is a contemporary artist working in Kansas. She was born and raised on a cattle ranch in Kansas. Her experience has directly informed her figurative and abstract paintings. Julie’s work incorporates various mediums and textures that are layered to provide a visceral feel to the ethereal and floating animals that present on the canvas sometimes only as outlines. Julie’s work is in collections throughout the United States and throughout the world and selected by curators for inclusion in Best of the Best collections.

Jodi Walsh, a ceramicist, left her native country of Canada in 1967 for the Far East and Europe, a move that would influence her life and work forever. She moved to the United States in 1979. Layering clay on textured surfaces and suspending ceramic from stainless steel thread and hemp has taken her work to a new level of expression. “Once my hands touched clay it opened up a world to me that I didn’t expect. The thought of creating hand made forms from clay sent me down a path that is never ending.” Jodi Walsh is a creator of beautiful objects, including folding clay and hand-built ceramics. Inspired by the endless possibilities of fashion and design, Jodi’s work is also deeply influenced by her extensive travels. Much of the time she is influenced from places she’s lived, such as Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Europe, Africa and England to name just a few. “Each country has its own sense of style and cultural way of life,” Jodi said. “My work is calming and very minimal because of my travels.” Today, Jodi’s art remains diverse in scope and multifaceted in nature. She is not contained by size, with pieces ranging from several inches to large wall installations with thousands of supporting pieces. While Jodi has worked with various mediums over the years, her primary form is clay. She keeps her palette to mostly neutrals.“I love the entire process from the first hint of inspiration to the completed piece,” Jodi said. “I am at my best when I am creating.”

For all press inquiries and information, please contact Kim Fonder at info@abersonexhibits.com or call the gallery at (918) 740-1054.



