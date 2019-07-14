Introducing Design Free Logo Online: The Newest, Most Advanced Online Logo Maker

Design Free Logo Online Create your own stunning logo. Online logo making has never been easier.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Design Free Logo Online is pleased to announce the launch of its new platform that allows users to create their own high quality logo at affordable prices. According to the company’s director, Keren Shavit, the online logo maker offers advanced features that can’t be found elsewhere.

“Design Free Logo Online allows small business owners the opportunity to create a beautiful logo for their company without the need for any graphic designer skills,” says Shavit. “It’s fast and easy – anyone can do this – and best of all, it’s exceptionally affordable!”

Users of the logo maker tool don’t have to register to get started. There are thousands of high-resolution vector logo templates to choose from, and there’s no limit as to the number of logo samples that can be generated for free.

Designing a logo online with Design Free Logo Online is a straightforward process:

1. Browse through the Logo Store and select a template

2. Use the online logo maker to customize the name, choose fonts and adjust colors

3. Create as many ideas as desired, download a free sample and place an order once you’re happy with your final choice

4. Make a $19 payment, and Design Free Logo Online’s experts will prepare and deliver the order.

The logo can be used on business cards, letterheads, flyers, PowerPoints, websites, blogs or on social media.

Design Free Logo Online has also introduced a new product, Animated Logo Maker, which is currently being offered for a limited time only for just $9.

“Whether you’re looking for a logo for a new business or just want to give your existing business a makeover, Design Free Logo Online offers a superb choice of logos at the lowest prices,” Shavit concludes. “Take a look at what we have to offer. You’ll be amazed!”

About the Company

Design Free Logo Online has been helping business owners create their branding since 2001. Their advanced logo maker tool allows business owners to create visually stunning, professional looking logos with ease. Thousands of logo templates are available in any language, and the free logo maker tool can be used with no obligation to generate as many logo samples as needed for free, without the need to register.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.designfreelogoonline.com/





