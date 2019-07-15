A BUSINESS PLAN TO RESTRUCTURE AMERICA, INC - NOW AVAILABLE ON AMAZON

SIMPLE SOLUTIONS TO COMPLEX PROBLEMS - BUSINESSMEN, BANKERS, TEACHERS, PUBLISHERS, BOOK REVIEWERS, EDITORS AND JOURNALISTS NEED THE INFORMATION IN THIS EBOOK

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, July 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every Corporate Executive, Business Owner, Teacher, Working Mom, Candidate and Voter will appreciate this easy but informative read while commuting, on the sofa or at the beach.Charles Wylie Kelly received one of the highest marks in the Series 7 Exam for Financial Advisors and with a long career in Banking, Mutual Funds, Oil & Gas, Healthcare and other industries, is well qualified to present this Business Plan prior to the Elections 2020.Most Thinking People agree - Taxes are tricky; Foreign Policy is puzzling; Immigration is an issue; Climate Change needs conversation; Gun Control calls for consideration; Student Debt is stupid; Abortion Right is worth the fight; Minimum Wage is on stage; Infrastructure Upgrades require immediate implementation; Common Core is common sense and Haphazard Healthcare brings unhappiness.All of these political topics are current and need an organized approach to solution. Most are clarified financially, as outlined in the eBook RESTRUCTURE AMERICA,INC. The cures are clear, concise, clever...and innovative!Readers, Reviewers, Publishers, Librarians, Journalists and TV Reporters will not be united in agreement, but, every reader will better understand the new foreign economic competition like BRICS, the association of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, which has clear commercial goals. This group already has 5 times the number of Internet users as the USA... and all iPhones are made there!Most Americans don't understand that the USA created the League of Nations and the United Nations, which is the umbrella for the World Health Organization (WHO), the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). Financing the UN is a pet peeve of most. Charlie Kelly suggests a UN Lottery to cover the costs, so that irritation is taken out of the equation. That's novel!Read the book, join the conversation (and debate) and turn Congress around.Here is the link to Amazon to buy the book:



