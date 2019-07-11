RESTRUCTURE AMERICA, INC. - SIMPLE SOLUTIONS TO COMPLEX PROBLEMS - AMAZON eBOOK

HOW AMERICA GOT OFF THE TRACK AND HOW TO GET IT BACK ON TRACK - A BUSINESS PLAN FOR BETTER GOVERNMENT and PUBLISHERS, EDITORS, JOURNALISTS, MEDIA AND LIBRARIES

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, July 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Why a Business Plan? Because it is an organized way of presenting proposals for the business of the people.Congress does not have clear missions, so a business plan with Mission Statements is needed.Congress must be expanded, it is too small and too far from the voters. When the population expands, so must government.The government isolates the foreign economic competition, but, many countries have associated themselves. Every American knows the European Union, but, how many know about BRICS? BRICS is the association of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, a force with the joint goal of dominating world manufacturing. Does the TV media ever report on that group?Taxes, taxes, taxes...the middle class worry about paying taxes, the wealthy enjoy avoiding taxes.So, what are some solutions - a National Defense Tax paid from GROSS earnings would help every middle class American.A Debt Reduction Tax based upon the Assets owned would help every working American. Taiwan has no national debt, why does the US Congress always play with the numbers to keep the taxpayer ignorant?Social Security is the easiest fix, if Congresspeople worked for the citizens and voters, not the wealthy. Why does Congress protect the CEOs, the major corporations and rich athletes? Just eliminate the limit on social security contributions and have everyone contribute on a fair basis. The problem is not complex and "Fairness is a Simple Solution".The Business Plan for Congress - RESTRUCTURE AMERICA,INC.- shows many untapped revenue sources that the House Representatives all avoid for their personal convenience.Increasing revenues is one side of the Income and Expense sheet and the other is Controlling Costs.The outrageous Healthcare Costs in the USA do not lead to longer lives, on the contrary, Americans die younger than people in 50 other industrialized countries. It is forbidden to advertise prescription drugs in many nations. In the USA, watching many of the TV drug ads, "ask your doctor about XYZ", then listening to the disclaimers makes viewers wonder if the pharmaceutical companies employ the insane. Universal Healthcare, Medicare for All, National Health, most other countries have some form of protection against medical gouging and over-prescription.The Military-Industrial and Law Enforcement costs are both easily solvable. Bring the soldiers home and wake up to the fact that more money is spent on criminalizing drug users than is spent on security.An important point in the book, RESTRUCTURE AMERICA, INC., concerns making various individual Representatives and committees in Congress accountable for their separate responsibilities. As long as virtually all taxes are thrown into a single pot, the "General Fund", the American people will be kept in the dark and the Middle Class taxpayer will continue to struggle, paying interest on their credit card debt and the interest on the national debt.RESTRUCTURE AMERICA,INC. is a short, easy read for Publishers, Editors, Book Clubs, Book Reviewers and Librarians to enlighten every voter and taxpayer in the USA.Here is the Amazon link:



