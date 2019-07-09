EDUCATION, LAW, LIFE STYLE, SPORTS AND TRAVEL - SUBJECTS COVERED IN RESTRUCTURE AMERICA, INC. - AMAZON EBOOK

Restructure America, Inc.- Future Cover Draft

IVY LEAGUE LAWYERS, PAC 12 SCIENTISTS, SEC ATHLETES, WALL STREET ADVISORS ALL NEED TO READ - A BUSINESS PLAN FOR AMERICA.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, July 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In spite of having great universities, excellent medical facilities and luxury life styles - for the rich and famous-Americans are among the Unhappiest People, along with being the Unhealthiest People, on the planet.Being unhappy may be because they have poor educations or poor paying jobs and surely being unhealthy makes anyone unhappy, and to take it a step further, becoming bankrupt because of a family member's illness is reason for rage.Where are the problems and what are the solutions? Try looking first at the level of appreciation of various sectors of American society...politicians of both parties are scorned, the media is a mess and lawyers are like lice.Restructure America,Inc. was written as a Business Plan for government with Simple Solutions to Complex Problems.Any financial adviser, banker, venture capitalist or investor will appreciate the organization of this easy read, a Business Plan for America, Inc. the business of the People, with Mission Statements, Improving Management, Increasing and Apportioning Revenues, Controlling costs and Understanding Foreign Economic Competition.Look at the US Government as America, Inc. and every taxpayer a stakeholder. Restructuring the company is the first step to making the citizens happy and healthy and safe.Until the Management of the country (Congress) is improved, the downward spiral in life style will continue. The solution isn't to have one party or the other in control, it is to increase the size of Congress so that the representatives will be closer to the people.Anyone with strong feelings on taxes, healthcare, climate change, military involvement, law enforcement, social security, pensions or national security should take 30 minutes to review this Business Plan for America, asap.Whether you are commuting on Amtrak, cruising the Caribbean or basking on the beach, Restructure America,Inc. can be read on your iPhone, your Android, a laptop or tablet and the solutions offered are so innovative that every reader can be motivated to contact their Senator or House delegate to demand change - that is, Restructure America!This eBook should be on Book Clubs, in Libraries and have publisher Book Reviews. Read it now, here is the Amazon link:



