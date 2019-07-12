Apollo Med Innovations Announces New Introductory and Advanced Specialty PDO Thread Training Courses

Apollo Med Innovations has expanded its successful Miracu PDO thread Master training curriculum by adding new Introductory and Specialty Thread courses.

PEACHTREE CITY, GA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apollo Med Innovations, Inc. (Apollo) is proud to announce that it has expanded its successful Miracu PDO thread training curriculum by adding a new Introductory course and an Advanced Specialty Thread course to augment its highly successful Master training course.

“We take our commitment to providing quality education to the medical community extremely seriously and, therefore, have expanded our training offerings to appeal to a broader audience,” said Randy Wright, CEO, Apollo Med Innovations, Inc. “By adding this Introductory course and Advanced Specialty course to our highly-respected Master course, we will be able to bring the value of the FDA-cleared Miracu thread line to all medical professionals.”

The Introductory course, priced at $599, is designed for medical professionals exploring the addition of PDO Threads into their practice. This course includes background on the history of PDO threads, how and why PDO threading is so effective for lifting and contouring the face, neck and other parts of the body, the economics of PDO threads, as well as live demonstrations of the most popular PDO thread procedures. This course is intended to provide a solid foundation of learning and to show practitioners the value of bringing PDO threads into their practice.

The Advanced Specialty Thread course is designed for medical professionals already using PDO threads in their practice but want to utilize Miracu Specialty PDO threads to provide patients with expanded treatment options. The updated Miracu line of PDO threads now includes the new Meshfill and Line, a cone anchored thread. These threads add to the already impressive Miracu specialty thread lineup that includes the Broom, Screw, Double Screw and Forte. These specialty threads, available exclusively from Miracu, can be used alone or in combination with organic and synthetic fillers to provide patients with improved outcomes. Medical professionals who participate in this course will receive advanced training on expanded patient diagnostic techniques, extensive hands-on education, as well as a didactic session focused on the value and efficacy of these new threads. As with the Apollo Master training courses, the Advanced Specialty Thread course will provide for a ratio of no less than 1 Doctor Trainer for every 5 attendees and is designed to provide practitioners with enough hands-on experience to feel comfortable adding these specialty PDO threads to the practice after training.

Apollo will continue to offer its popular Master course. This course is designed to provide medical professionals the hands-on experience needed to offer PDO thread procedures in their practice immediately. In this course, practitioners will learn basic and advanced techniques for safely inserting threads in all face, neck and body types. Attendees will utilize Miracu’s extensive array of barbed and sharp needles to achieve superior skin tightening and lifting outcomes and to reduce patients’ facial volume loss. Practitioners will perform procedures for the most requested treatments including facelifts, neck lifts and a more natural-looking lip flip.

“Having been an Apollo trainer for more than a year, I am excited that Apollo is expanding the course curriculum to appeal to both practitioners who are new to threading, as well as medical professionals who are already proficient in using threads and want an expanded PDO thread toolbox for improved patient outcomes,” said Michael Schreiber, D.O. “I have been using specialty treads in my practice and, with proper training, these threads provide expanded treatment options for practitioners with fantastic results for patients.”

The upcoming PDO Thread Training Schedule is as follows:

Introductory Courses:

• Atlanta, GA – August 9

• New York, NY – August 23

• Dallas, TX – September 20

Master Courses:

• Atlanta, GA – August 10

• New York, NY – August 24

• Dallas, TX – September 21

Advanced Specialty Threads Courses:

• Atlanta, GA – August 11

• New York, NY – August 25

• Dallas, TX – September 22

About Apollo Med Innovations

Apollo Med Innovations, Inc. is a leading distributor of cutting edge aesthetic products to the Med Spa and aesthetic industries. Apollo’s product suite includes micro-needling devices and supplies, FDA-cleared Miracu PDO threads, diode and multi-platform lasers, hyperbaric and cryotherapy devices, and a full line of Secretly Ageless branded cosmeceuticals. Apollo is also dedicated to superior service and customer education through its master training series led by its esteemed Doctor Advisory Council. Apollo is committed to providing its customers the latest in high quality aesthetic products at a reasonable cost providing its partners with exceptional return on investment. For more information on Apollo Med Innovations, visit our website at www.apollomedinnovations.com.

For more information contact:

Name: Randy Wright

Phone: 844.698.4782

Email: randy@apollomedinnovations.com

Name: Dennis Stoutenburgh

Phone: 214.986.8400

Email: dennis@apollomedinnovations.com



