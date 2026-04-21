Social Strategy1 and OrchardLink Partner to Launch Next-Generation Branded AI Rich Messaging Service

OrchardLink’s platform allows us to bridge the gap between complex AI capabilities and the simple, elegant experience that today’s consumers demand” — Dennis Stoutenburgh, CEO

ADDISON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Social Strategy1 , Inc. a leader in digital marketing and brand strategy, today announced a strategic partnership with OrchardLink , Inc. to debut a new Branded AI Rich Messaging service. This collaboration aims to redefine how brands interact with their audiences by delivering seamless, "tappable" communication experiences directly within a customer’s preferred messaging channel.As consumer behavior shifts away from traditional email and toward real-time, interactive platforms, the new service provides an intuitive interface that combines the power of artificial intelligence with high-fidelity, branded visuals. This ensures that every interaction is not only functional but also visually consistent with the brand’s identity.Elevating the Customer JourneyThe partnership focuses on removing friction from the customer experience. By leveraging OrchardLink’s specialized technology, Social Strategy1 clients can now offer:● Channel Flexibility: Engaging customers on the platforms they already use and trust.● Tappable Interactions: Replacing clunky text-based menus with rich, interactive buttons and carousels.● AI-Driven Personalization: Delivering real-time, relevant responses that anticipate user needs."Connecting brands and customers in the customer’s preferred channel with an elevated, branded experience is the foundation of what we do at OrchardLink," said John Duffy, Founder of OrchardLink. "By partnering with Social Strategy1, we are able to scale this vision and help more brands turn simple messages into meaningful, high-value conversations."A Commitment to InnovationFor Social Strategy1, this partnership represents a continued commitment to staying ahead of the digital curve. By integrating AI rich messaging into their existing suite of services, they provide brand partners with a distinct competitive advantage in a crowded marketplace."A guiding principle of Social Strategy1 is to bring cutting-edge technologies to our brand partners that deliver the best user experience," said Dennis Stoutenburgh , CEO of Social Strategy1. "OrchardLink’s platform allows us to bridge the gap between complex AI capabilities and the simple, elegant experience that today’s consumers demand."The Branded AI Rich Messaging service is available immediately for Social Strategy1 clients looking to enhance their customer service, sales, and engagement workflows.About Social Strategy1Social Strategy1 is a premier digital strategy firm dedicated to helping brands navigate the evolving digital landscape through innovative technology, data-driven insights, and superior user experiences.For more information about Social Strategy1, please visit our website at www.socialstrategyone.com About OrchardLinkOrchardLink specializes in creating elevated communication bridges between brands and consumers. Their platform focuses on delivering branded, interactive, and high-conversion messaging experiences across global communication channels.To learn more about OrchardLink and to book a demonstration, please visit our website at www.orchardlink.ai

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