Medicreations, LLC. Appoints Industry Veteran Mark Sanicki Jr. as Vice President of Sales

Mark’s deep understanding of the medical aesthetic market and his proven track record of building long-term partnerships with providers make him the ideal leader of our sales organization” — Ron Zakai, Chairman and CEO

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medicreations , LLC, a leading innovator in medical aesthetic devices, today announced the appointment of Mark Sanicki , Jr. as the new Vice President of Sales. With over two decades of high-level experience in the medical device and aesthetics sector, Sanicki joins the executive team to spearhead strategic growth and expand the Company’s sales team in the US.Mark Sanicki transitions to Medicreations following a distinguished 14-year tenure at Lumenis, where he served as the Vice President of Aesthetics, North America. Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated an ability to drive significant revenue growth, optimize resources, and lead high-performing sales organizations through product launches and market expansion."Mark’s deep understanding of the medical aesthetic market and his proven track record of building long-term partnerships with providers make him the ideal leader of our sales organization,” said Ron Zakai , Chairman and CEO of Medicreations. “We are thrilled to welcome Mark to our leadership team; his appointment marks a meaningful step in our growth strategy as we look to him to aggressively expand our footprint and strengthen our brand across the region.”A graduate of Rutgers University with a degree in Business/Managerial Economics, Sanicki’s career is marked by a steady ascent through leadership roles. His background includes foundational experience at Canon Solutions America and financial strategy at Morgan Stanley, providing him with a unique, data-driven perspective on business development.In his new role at Medicreations, Sanicki will:● Lead strategic sales initiatives across the United States to strengthen market position.● Collaborate with cross-functional teams to align product development with evolving clinician needs.● Mentor and scale regional sales teams, leveraging his extensive experience in territory growth andsolution selling."I am incredibly excited to join the Medicreations team at such a pivotal time in the company’s growth," said Sanicki. "Medicreations is known for its commitment to quality and continuous innovation. I look forward to leveraging my experience to bring our advanced aesthetic solutions to more providers and patients across the USA."For more information about Medicreations and its suite of aesthetic technologies, please visit www.medicreations.com About Medicreations, LLC: Based in Las Vegas, Medicreations is a premier manufacturer of cutting-edge medical aesthetic technology. From our US based, ISO Certified, FDA-Compliant facility, we engineer a diverse portfolio of advanced devices—including the MediSpa, MediDiode, MediLight, MediCo, and MediYag—designed to elevate the standard of medical aesthetic care.We are dedicated to empowering practitioners by blending clinical excellence with exceptional business value. Every Medicreations system is backed by industry-leading 2-year warranties, comprehensive professional training, and a commitment to customer support that ensures our practice partners thrive.To learn more about Medicreations, please visit our website at www.medicreations.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.