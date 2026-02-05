Medicreations, LLC. Announces the Appointment of Itay Meir as Chief Technology Officer, International Operations

We are thrilled to have Itay join our growing leadership team and further validates our commitment to bring world class aesthetic innovation to our partners” — Ron Zakai, Chairman and CEO

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medicreations , LLC, a leading innovator in medical aesthetic technology, today announced the appointment of Itay Meir as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), International Operations. With over two decades of engineering and leadership experience at some of the world’s most prominent aesthetic device companies, Meir will oversee the company’s technological roadmap and drive the next generation of product development.In a strategic move to leverage global talent, Meir will lead Medicreations’ technology strategy across its international R&D operations. This appointment underscores Medicreations’ commitment to a globalized approach, bridging world-class medical aesthetic innovation with the Company’s robust U.S. engineering, regulatory, and manufacturing teams.Meir joins Medicreations following an impressive 20-year tenure within the industry, most recently serving as the Vice President of Research & Development at Alma Lasers International. During his eight years in that role, he was instrumental in scaling global R&D operations and spearheading the launch of industry-leading aesthetic platforms."We are thrilled to have Itay join our growing leadership team and further validates our commitment to bring world class aesthetic innovation to our partners,” said Ron Zakai , Chairman and CEO of Medicreations. "His deep technical expertise and proven track record of taking complex medical technologies from concept to global market leader align perfectly with our mission.”Before his role as VP of R&D, Meir spent 13 years at Alma Lasers as the R&D Mechanical Group Manager, where he laid the structural and mechanical foundations for many of the brand’s products. He began his career as a mechanical engineer at Lumenis, another leading brand in the laser and light-based technology sector."Medicreations has a reputation for agility and a commitment to providing practitioners with high-quality, accessible technology," said Itay Meir. "I am excited to join this dynamic team and leverage my experience to accelerate our innovation pipeline, ensuring our partners always have access to the most advanced tools in the aesthetic space."Meir holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, one of the world’s leading science and engineering institutions.________________________________________About Medicreations, LLC:Based in Las Vegas, Medicreations is a premier manufacturer of cutting-edge medical aesthetic technology. From our US based, ISO Certified, FDA-Compliant facility, we engineer a diverse portfolio of advanced devices—including the MediSpa, MediDiode, MediLight, MediCo, and MediYag—designed to elevate the standard of medical aesthetic care.We are dedicated to empowering practitioners by blending clinical excellence with exceptional business value. Every Medicreations system is backed by industry-leading 2-year warranties, comprehensive professional training, and a commitment to customer support that ensures our practice partners thrive.To learn more about Medicreations, please visit our website at www.medicreations.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.