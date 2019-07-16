CloudChomp Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status

CloudChomp's Achievement of the AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status recognizes CloudChomp’s CC Analyzer as providing excellent support during migration.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudChomp, Inc., announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Microsoft Workloads Competency status. This designation recognizes that CloudChomp’s CC Analyzer provides excellent support to organizations during their migration planning stages when helping customers with Microsoft Workloads migration assessment.Achieving the AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency differentiates CloudChomp, Inc. as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with specific focus on workloads based on Assessment – Pre-migration assessment of assets to migrate and total cost of ownership (TCO); with functional subcategories of discovery, healthcheck, refactoring, security and compliance assessment, and benchmarking. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.“CloudChomp prides itself in providing businesses with answers to ‘tip of the spear’ migration challenges related to cost modeling and challenges that arise when moving from CapEx to OpEx,” said David Pulaski, CEO of CloudChomp. He continued, “gaining our AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency is a critical step in proving our unique value in the market as businesses search for experienced tools vendors to guide them as they embark on their AWS cloud journey.”AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.CC Analyzer identifies and mitigates financial risk as the first step in the migration process. It is an agent-less financial analysis tool, providing detailed 1ClickTCO™ and expert level AWS pricing estimate based on infrastructure and performance statistics, in-app license manager for SQL server and Windows licenses to assist with license migration planning, application discovery, dependency mapping and an SOW calculator. CC Analyzer is a collaborative, dynamic data warehouse and planning tool for re-hosting, re-platforming and re-architecting on premises assets to run on AWS.About CloudChomp, Inc.CloudChomp, Inc. is a cloud migration tools company, helping organizations take a bite out of 21st Century Computing and IT Costs, turning bits and bytes into dollars and cents. It was founded with the explicit mission of accelerating right-sized migration to Amazon Web Services and eliminating the waste associated with manual and expensive assessment processes. The platform is built on and highly optimized for Amazon Web Services. The company is founded by two veteran software executives who have built and created exits for four other software companies. For more information, visit CloudChomp’s website at https://www.cloudchomp.com/

