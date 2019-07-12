Preteen Author, E'yannie Gomez to Appear at Ronald McDonald House Charities

E'yannie Gomez, Preteen Author Ronald McDonald House Charities

Author to donate ten percent of her book sales to RMHC

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, July 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, June 13, 2019, preteen author, E'yannie Gomez will speak at the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) in St. Petersburg, Florida, her publicist announced today. The author will read, distribute, and discuss her book, "The Crazy World of Alexa" on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 1 p.m.Gomez has also named RMHC as her charity of choice during her 2019, Summer Book Tour."Ronald McDonald House East is looking forward to E’yannie reading to the children during story hour," Stated Karen Matthews, House Manager of the St. Petersburg facility. "We are most grateful that E’yannie has chosen RMH to be the recipient of part of her 2019, earnings."The author's appearance precedes her presentations at ABC's 7, Suncoast View, Black Almanac (TV), Indigo Circle, and Smiling Faces Academy in Florida."The author's book is rich in life lessons," explained Fran Briggs , Publicist to E'yannie Gomez. "Readers will enjoy real, imaginary, and humorous stories. What makes this book unique is that it mirrors E'yannie's journal. It's organized thought without censorship or editing.""The Crazy World of Alexa” is a journal in short story, form. Much of the content is inspired by the authors’ true life, events. Among the most popular entries is the inspiring tale of how "Alexa" uses her brain, and not her brawn, to defeat "the bully twins.” The strategy shows readers a great way to take a stand against bullying by encouraging them to find an adult and speak up.For more information including how to order her book, visit http://www.TheCrazyWorldOfAlexa.com . For booking and speaking engagements, contact the authors' publicist, Fran Briggs. FranBriggs@aol.com



