Introducing Minister’s Morning Matcha Green Tea Powder: Traditional Tea Processed with a Modern Twist

Minister’s Morning Matcha Powder

With a pure, mild taste and refreshing aroma, this organic tea powder has many proven health benefits.

TORRANCE, CA, USA, July 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minister’s Morning is pleased to announce the launch of their organic Matcha Powder. A high quality tea powder made from tea leaves grown in the sunny and warm climate of Shizuoka, Japan, the tea embodies a special flavor with a pure, mild taste and a refreshing aroma.

According to Takeomi Uchiyama, one of the company’s founders, Minister’s Morning has a distinct advantage over competitors’ products due to the way in which it is produced. One hundred percent organic, natural and pesticide free, each bundle of Matcha Powder is packaged with the highest quality materials for ultimate freshness.

“Though we follow the authentic Japanese method for processing tea leaves, we’re proud to add a unique, modern twist,” says Uchiyama. “Our tea is efficiently processed in our own family operated factory, and we’re careful to inspect every tea leaf during the entire process to ensure the highest quality and flavor.”

Uchiyama adds that the product has many uses due to its organic properties and mild taste:

“Minister’s Morning Matcha Powder is the perfect addition to hot water for a warm drink, as a simple flavoring for light refreshments, or when cooking a favorite dish.”

Matcha tea is widely considered as one of the healthiest drinks on the planet. Matcha powder has been linked with lowering rates of type two diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, reducing drowsiness, improving circulation, reducing cholesterol, and relaxing both body and mind.

“The powerful health benefits of Matcha tea have been well documented,” states Uchiyama. “We are proud to say that our tea can produce many of the benefits of prescription medication, without the terrible side effects.”

Additionally, grown on a farm situated in the northern mountains of Hamamatsu, Japan, each tea leaf is grown on the bushes of green tea plants and kept under shade for a three week period before harvesting. This process dramatically increases the amount of Chlorophyll in the Matcha leaves, which, in turn, creates the beautiful green color of Matcha tea.

Currently, Minister’s Morning Matcha Powder is available on Amazon. To purchase this remarkable new product, please visit their Amazon page.





