Inmedix heads to the Golf Club at Newcastle to support kids with arthritis.

100% of tournament fees go to Seattle Children’s Hospital Pediatric Rheumatology.

NORMANDY PARK, WA, USA, July 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its hometown commitment to combating autoimmune diseases, Seattle-based medtech/biotech Inmedix today announced that it has secured Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Golf Club at Newcastle for its annual charity golf event to support kids with arthritis. This will be the 3rd Inmedix Charity Golf Tournament following $17,000 raised at its first two events. Inmedix pays all costs and all player fees and sponsorship checks are specifically made out directly to “Seattle Children’s Hospital” to support pediatric rheumatology research, education and patient care.

The shotgun start will begin at 1 pm on the dramatic Coal Creek course overlooking a spectacular vista of Seattle and the Puget Sound region. The tournament will feature closest to the pin, longest drive and other contests and prizes followed by a reception and banquet dinner.

“Inmedix could not be more pleased to continue its support of Seattle Children’s Hospital Pediatric Rheumatology,” said Andrew J. Holman, MD, local rheumatologist and Inmedix CEO & Co-founder. “Inflammatory autoimmune disease generally affects adults in the prime of their lives, but children are also vulnerable.”

“There are no cures yet and often disease control remains elusive,” continues Dr. Holman. “Inmedix hopes to change that reality through its own research and by supporting the remarkable team of pediatric rheumatologists at Seattle Children’s Hospital.”

Registration for golf, prizes and the dinner banquet will be $200 for individuals and discounted to $600 for foursomes. Golfers can register by mailing their name, handicap and a check payable to “Seattle Children’s Hospital” to:

Inmedix

Attn: 2019 Golf Tournament Registration

17837 First Avenue South, #6

Normandy Park, WA 98148

To join us in this worthy cause, please contact Rae Marie Gleason at reamarie.gleason@inmedix.com (714-423-4863) or Andrew J Holman MD at andrew.holman@inmedix.com (206-412-5347)

About Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary, Inmedix UK, Ltd.

Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary Inmedix UK, Ltd. are committed to engaging in world class research to discover innovative solutions for pressing healthcare needs related to the impact of stress, modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). The Inmedix ANS Neuroscan™ is leading applications of next-generation heart rate variability (HRV) as an informative diagnostic, therapeutic, digital health and health economic tool in autoimmune disease. ANS profile may be the most overlooked element of personalized, precision medicine. Beginning with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) in adults, the company hopes to enhance current therapeutic outcomes through complimentary optimization of individual ANS profile.



