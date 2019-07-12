Introducing Thupa Mediherb: Lesotho’s First Marijuana Supply Store Offering Exceptionally Affordable Prices

Thupa Mediherb Rets Griffith, Business Development Director

As the country’s first cultivator supplier, Thupa Mediherb provides all supplies necessary for cultivation and offers convenient online ordering options.

MIAMI, FL, USA, July 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thupa Mediherb is pleased to announce that it is the first company to set up business as a supplier for growers and cultivators in the African country of Lesotho. With offices in Lesotho and the US, Thupa Mediherb offers a variety of services to license holders in Lesotho, along with international companies who are interested in partnering with license holders in Lesotho.

The first African country to legalize the commercial cultivation of medicinal cannabis, Lesotho is unquestionably destined to become a global hub for cannabis production. A high-altitude, landlocked constitutional monarchy with a population of two million, the country produces high-quality marijuana crops.

According to Thupa Mediherb’s Business Development Director Rets Griffith, many Canadian companies are focusing their sights on the area.

“When it comes to marijuana growing, Lesotho has it all,” Griffith explains. “With the high altitude, low humidity and fertile soils, crops are thriving. Added to that is the fact that labor is extremely cheap, so it’s not surprising to see that it’s become a battleground for leading Canadian companies.”

Canopy Growth Corp., Halo Labs, Supreme Cannabis Co. and White Sheep Corp. have all invested heavily in the area so far.

Prohibition Partners, the leading source of independent data, intelligence and strategy for the cannabis industry, recently reported that the African cannabis market could reach $7.1 billion by 2023, with Lesotho on course to become a ‘leading light’ within the continent.

“Thupa Mediherb is open for business,” says Griffith. “We provide all supplies for your cultivation at very affordable prices. Our store gives you the convenience of placing orders online and picking them up in our store, or we can deliver.”

For more information, visit the website at www.thupamediherb.com.



