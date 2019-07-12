Iconic Miami Rapper Grind Mode Chaos Releases New Dance Anthem "Killing Your Haters"
Chaos of the Legendary South Florida Hip Hop Trio Grind Mode has Released Another Miami Street Hit
Your Haters, his latest single as a solo artist. With a catchy hook and infectious melody, Killing Your
Haters was created as an anthem for party people, strolling sororities, and everyone living their best life,
regardless of what anyone else thinks.
A Miami native and one of the pioneers of jook music, Chaos gained international notoriety for his hits
with Grind Mode, such as "I'm So High (She's So Fly)" and "Ecstasy", both released on the Universal
Republic label. "Florida is for party people, so I make music for people who like to have fun," says Chaos.
Inspired mostly by strolling, a tradition of black sororities for over a century where members perform
coordinated dance motions, Killing Your Haters is as empowering as it is fun to vibe to.
Chaos remains busy putting together music to uplift and entertain. As a legend in the Miami music
scene, and internationally known singles, Chaos has worked with stars such as Trick Daddy, Rick Ross,
DJ Sam Sneak and DJ GQ. Killing Your Haters is debuting on Spotify, and will be available on all major
streaming platforms.
Poison Pill is a music production and promotion company based in Lauderhill, Florida, which is managing
the media and marketing for the release of Killing Your Haters. Over the past decade, the leadership
behind Poison Pill has contributed to the production and promotion of music in the genres of hip-hop,
reggae, rythmic, Top 40, EDM, and pop.
Stephen Lezcano
Poison Pill
+1 954-274-2488
email us here
Grind Mode Chaos - Killing Your Haters (Dance Video Clip)
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.