Iconic Miami Rapper Grind Mode Chaos Releases New Dance Anthem "Killing Your Haters"

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, July 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chaos, the renown front man for the rap trio Grind Mode, has released KillingYour Haters, his latest single as a solo artist. With a catchy hook and infectious melody, Killing YourHaters was created as an anthem for party people, strolling sororities, and everyone living their best life,regardless of what anyone else thinks.A Miami native and one of the pioneers of jook music, Chaos gained international notoriety for his hitswith Grind Mode, such as "I'm So High (She's So Fly)" and "Ecstasy", both released on the UniversalRepublic label. "Florida is for party people, so I make music for people who like to have fun," says Chaos.Inspired mostly by strolling, a tradition of black sororities for over a century where members performcoordinated dance motions, Killing Your Haters is as empowering as it is fun to vibe to.Chaos remains busy putting together music to uplift and entertain. As a legend in the Miami musicscene, and internationally known singles, Chaos has worked with stars such as Trick Daddy, Rick Ross,DJ Sam Sneak and DJ GQ. Killing Your Haters is debuting on Spotify, and will be available on all majorstreaming platforms.Poison Pill is a music production and promotion company based in Lauderhill, Florida, which is managingthe media and marketing for the release of Killing Your Haters. Over the past decade, the leadershipbehind Poison Pill has contributed to the production and promotion of music in the genres of hip-hop,reggae, rythmic, Top 40, EDM, and pop.

Grind Mode Chaos - Killing Your Haters (Dance Video Clip)



