Elemental LED Partners with LIGHT

Now Represented by Full-Service, Southern California Lighting Agency

RENO, NEVADA, U.S.A., July 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Elemental LED, a leading U.S. based engineering and technology company that manufactures LED lighting solutions announced today a partnership with LIGHT, a lighting agency with full-service representation in specification and distributor sales, quotations, and project management. Elemental LED provides a wide variety of superior quality linear lighting for architectural, task, and accent LED lighting applications.

LIGHT brings 30 years of professional experience in lighting representation, specifically in providing support with lighting design and application, project management, branding, sales and marketing. Representing top tier lighting manufacturers, LIGHT covers the greater Southern California region, working with all types of lighting specifiers and all channels of distribution. Recent projects include Le Méridien by Marriott in Houston, TX, Edwards Air Force Base in San Diego, CA, La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood, CA, and Vans Headquarters in Costa Mesa, CA.

“We are proud to be represented by such an ambitious agency like LIGHT,” said Randy Holleschau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Elemental LED. “Their management team is top notch and our philosophies are extremely aligned to provide the Southern California market with the best lighting solutions in the industry matched with superior customer service.”

“Elemental LED is the kind of brand that complements our business model and reputation," said Jeff Skippon, Partner and Founder of LIGHT. “This pairing is something we are very excited about and we look forward to the partnership and the opportunities to come.”

About LIGHT:

Founded over 30 years ago, LIGHT has earned a respected reputation built on the principles of integrity and trustworthiness. Initially representing premium decorative lighting manufacturers in the Southern California market, LIGHT now represents a diversified range of both architectural and decorative lighting manufacturers at all price points. LIGHT has long standing, trusted relationships with leading specification firms and forward-thinking distribution partners – the result of LIGHT’s dynamic sales team having a high sense of urgency, a focus on attention to detail and a commitment to taking care of the customer.

About Elemental LED:

Elemental LED, founded in 2008, is a leading North American based engineering and technology company with offices in Nevada, California, China and the United Kingdom. We manufacture an extensive high-quality portfolio of lighting, power supplies, and controls– under the Diode LED and Lucetta Lighting brands. We specialize in superior patented linear, accent, and task LED lighting featuring unparalleled CRI and R values with flawless, and vibrant high-fidelity color rendering. We are proud to be America's largest provider of low voltage linear LED lighting, inspiring lighting professionals with our innovative technology, unmatched quality, and best-in-class customer experience.





